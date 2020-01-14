DANVILLE — If Valley Township doesn't pay the rest of the money it owes by Jan. 31, the Danville Fire Police will stop responding to calls in the township, Danville Borough Fire Chief John Buckenberger said.
He told Danville Borough Council members Tuesday the township paid $250 for fire police services in 2019. Mahoning Township and Riverside each paid $600 for fire police services and Valley Township was also asked to pay $600, he said.
The first year the fire police requested the payments, which was in 2018, Valley Township, Riverside and Mahoning each paid $600, he said.
Buckenberger said he will send a letter to Valley Township about not paying.
"Fire police come out of my budget and are budgeted $3,000 for the year. They are expected to run to the interstate constantly," for accidents and traffic control he said.
Mayor Bernie Swank and Councilman Wes Walters agreed with Buckenberger.
Buckenberger said fire police have been neglected for years. He said the fire police go out in all kinds of weather, do their job and are dedicated.
"I don't have to worry about my back and about the backs of firefighters. These guys are there and provide traffic control," Buckenberger said.
Borough Manager Shannon Berkey also announced a $39,700 grant will be awarded and used toward the purchase of new radios for the police department. She said the money will be used toward a 10-year pledge of radios, which costs $72,200.