Fire chief: Valley Township engine first of its kind in area

VALLEY TWP. — The new engine of the Valley Township Fire Department is the first in the area to have pumping panels mounted along the curbside.
"Most of the trucks have panels on the driver's side. This makes it safer to work in traffic, which is the majority of our calls," Fire Department Chief Mike Kull said. He said having the panels on that side can better protect the operator.
The department's new engine, in the company colors of white and orange, arrived last week.
Kull said they ordered it in March from W.S. Darley in Chippewa Falls, Wisc.
The engine, with a 2019 chassis, costs about $286,000 and is paid for, he said.
The department has been saving for the truck from the fire tax in the township, fundraisers and money from the firemen's relief fund.
The new engine replaces a 27-year-old engine that the company plans to sell.
Kull said firefighters have been trained in the use of the new piece of apparatus.
The new apparatus has the same pumping capacity of 1,500 gallons of water per minute, but is smaller than the 1993 model and is four-wheel-drive. "It can go places a larger truck can't and still has the firefighting capabilities of a large truck," he said.
The fire company plans to buy a large truck every 20 years with the pump and body having a lifetime warranty. Firefighters expect to get a new chassis and reuse the pump and body.
Kull estimated that should reduce their costs by half for apparatus.
The Valley Township department also has a rescue truck and two brush trucks.