Fire chief: Valley Township engine first of its kind in area

Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Rain and snow this evening turning to rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening turning to rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow expected.