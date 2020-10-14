MAHONING TWP. — The Danville Fire Department extended the ladder of its ladder truck to the sixth floor of Geisinger's Hospital for Advanced Medicine during a demonstration on Tuesday evening.
The purpose was to see just how far the Friendship Fire Company truck's 85-foot ladder would reach on the eight-story building. Firefighters hoped to demonstrate the need for a new truck with a 100-foot ladder to replace the truck that is nearly 20 years old.
"Hopefully, there will be some Geisinger officials here to see," Friendship Fire Chief Ken Strausser said as the ladder extended upward with firefighters Troy Patterson and Tyde Strausser aboard the platform.
Al Neuner, Geisinger's vice president, facilities operations, was on hand to watch.
"We're considering participating in fundraising for the new truck," Neuner said.
The fire company currently is raising funds to purchase the new $1.5 million ladder truck, seeking donations from surrounding municipal governments, communities, grant money and has held fundraisers such as chicken barbecues and set up a GoFundMe site. The current truck cost $637,457 when it was purchased in 2002.
Neuner said the ladder truck never before had set up at the facility, which is an addition to Geisinger Medical Center. In addition to the eight floors, a penthouse on the roof houses mechanical equipment, Neuner said.
After the ladder reached the sixth floor, firefighters lowered the ladder then backed the truck closer to the building before sending it up again. The ladder again extended the platform to the sixth floor.
"There's 14 feet between floors," Ken Strausser said. "The new one has a 100-foot ladder, so that will put us on the seventh floor."
Danville Borough Council approved the purchase of the new ladder truck in January. Friendship's ladder truck is the only one in Montour County, so it is called to fires in other communities.
Fire Chief Leslie Young, of Mahoning Township, where the Geisinger campus is located, was on hand to watch the demonstration in her jurisdiction.
"I'm just here for the show," she said.
Danville Borough Council approved the fire company's request for the purchase in January. Borough Fire Chief John Buckenberger said the department hopes to order the truck by the end of the year.
Besides having a longer ladder, the new truck will be shorter in length and more maneuverable. It also is hard to get parts for the current truck, which recently underwent steering box repair. The closest fire department with a ladder truck is Bloomsburg's.