WASHINGTONVILLE — The Washingtonville Fire Company will celebrate its 75th anniversary with an open house featuring displays, giveaways and picnic fare food.
The open house will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the firehall, along Strawberry Ridge Road just outside of Washingtonville. A ceremony will be held at 4 p.m.
Displays will include pictures, such as the first firetruck, a uniform of the Little League team the company sponsored and old firefighting equipment.
They also have old card tables used to play cards in the old fire house. People would donate to the fire company to have names of businesses engraved on the tables. Many of the businesses no longer exist. One donor was described simply as a DeLong School teacher from the former school in Washingtonville.
The public will be able to see their equipment, including a 2011 rescue truck, a 2008 brush truck, a rescue boat from 2008, a 1998 tanker and a 1994 engine.
The company plans to give away commemorative T-shirts, mugs and hats, said fire chief Gary Roberts.
He said firefighting is in his blood, his late dad, Lawrence Roberts, was a charter member of the company and served as fire chief from 1945 to 1972. His brother, Larry, a former company trustee, was fire chief from 1977 to 1981. Gary Roberts took over in January 1982 and has served ever since. The late Elmer Cotner was fire chief from 1973-77.
Gary was a captain with the company and assistant chief before being elected chief.
His nephew, James Roberts, serves as second assistant chief.
Gary's sisters, Shirley Reigle, Mary Cromis and Sandy Roberts are active in the fire company auxiliary. Roberts servesas president and Cromis is the former secretary.
He said his mother, the late Erma Roberts, was also an auxiliary member.
Dorothy Minnick, the auxiliary treasurer, joined in the early 1970s. Her husband, Harold Minnick, serves as fire company president and as chief of the company's fire police. Harold joined the company in 1963.
Doug Minnick serves as company lieutenant. Randy Rathburn is fire police assistant. Cathy Cooper is company vice president, Auston Cooper secretary and Alice Diehl treasurer.
Gary Roberts said they are always looking for more members to help with fundraising, firefighting and administrative tasks. Interested people can visit the fire company website or attend the open house.
Minnick said she enjoys volunteering. "We want to help the community," Robert said. He said it's getting difficult to find volunteers, especially with the number of hours required to become a firefighter.
The company began in March 1944 and used Allen Dean's garage to house its firetruck. Dean served as president along with Homer Shultz, Leon Burger and Lee Ulrich as trustees and Berger as fire chief. In 1944, the company began building a fire station along Route 54 with a meeting room and a bay to house the firetruck which was a Model A. A kitchen and two bays were added along with a bar in the basement in 1975.
The auxiliary was organized in 1980.
The company broke ground June 11, 2002, for the station along Strawberry Ridge Road with the station opening on Jan. 31, 2003, with five bays, a social room bar, a large kitchen, an air tank room, a meeting room, an office and storage room on the first floor and a large storage area on the second floor.
Members continue to raise money from breakfasts, a food stand at the Montour-DeLong Community Fair, festivals, bingo, parties, donations and from state and federal grants. They made the final payment on the fire station on May 15, 2017.
The company has 337 social members, 81 active members including 30 who are active volunteer firefighters and two active junior firefighters or a total of 450 members.