DANVILLE — The Danville Fire Department hopes to obtain financial commitments for a new ladder truck so it can be ordered in a year, according to borough fire chief John Buckenberger.
Borough council members on Tuesday gave the department the go-ahead to make some revisions to a PowerPoint presentation about the current truck, which has been used for 18 years, and to present it to entities where the new truck would be used. Entities include Geisinger, Riverside, Mahoning Township, Valley Township, Merck and more.
The new truck is estimated at $1.2 million to $1.3 million.
The borough's emergency management agency and fire committees held a meeting on the PowerPoint presentation before the council meeting and recommended the council approve the plan. Jeremiah Walter, who chaired the committee meeting, abstained from voting because he is a member of Friendship Fire Company where the ladder truck is housed. He is also chief driver of the ladder truck.
Councilman John Rodman was absent. Council President Kevin Herritt, Vice President Byard Woodruff and council members Wes Walters, Joe Stigerwalt, James Gregg and Howard Beers approved moving forward with the plan.
Buckenberger said the fire department hopes to receive a substantial amount of funds from entities that will benefit from its use. He said it isn't fair for the borough to shoulder the entire cost of replacing the ladder truck. He said the longer the borough keeps the truck, the less it will be worth and maintenance costs are starting to add up.
New ladder truck features
Former borough chief Ken Strausser, who is also the Friendship company chief, said the ladder truck is a "very valuable piece of equipment" and the borough should put forth its best effort to replace it.
Friendship Captain Brian Barnes said the Friendship company is the oldest fire company in Montour County. He said the ladder, which can extend 85 feet, can't reach the tops of some buildings in the area, including some at Geisinger such as the old convent. A new truck would have a ladder that extends 100 feet.
A new truck would have a lot more features to protect firefighters, modern technology and better maneuverability, he said.
The longer the borough waits to buy a truck, the more it will cost, Barnes said. "We need a ladder truck in the borough," he said.
Barnes said the old truck is less fuel-efficient and can affect insurance premiums for homeowners and businesses. Buckenberger said the Insurance Service Rating of the fire department affect how much premiums cost.
While the department has maintained the ladder truck well, it is hard to get parts for, Barnes said. When two cylinders had to be replaced, the truck was out of service for a month, he said. The next available ladder truck is in Bloomsburg and those minutes spent waiting for a truck to arrive count, he said.
Replacing a seal on a pump on the current truck took 1 1/2 weeks to repair, he said. A new truck would be equipped with air bags and would have better lighting with LED lights to illuminate scenes, he said.
The current truck, with the ladder on the back, is 46 feet 7 inches long and needs a 22-foot clearance, which is difficult on narrow streets, he said.
"We need a ladder truck for multi-story buildings and for future development," he said. During a fire in Bloomsburg at the Elks Club, four ladder trucks responded, he said.
A new truck would have the ladder mounted in the middle of the truck, a 2,000-gallon pump and would carry 300 gallons of water. The overall length would be shorter at slightly more than 43 feet and it would be a lot easier to maneuver around streets, Barnes said. There would be no bucket hanging over the truck, providing the driver with better visibility, he said.
The current truck cost $637,457 with the price more than doubling for a new truck, he said.
Borough Manager Shannon Berkey said the most impactful moment during the presentation for her was that the current truck can't reach the top of Geisinger buildings. She suggested the fire department name buildings that would be impacted in its presentation and show how many times the truck has been used and where.
She said the borough will committ money toward the purchase using the annual fire tax collected. She didn't have an estimate of how much the borough would be able to commit.
Herritt said the fire department should show a comparison of the old truck and a new truck side-by-side to point out differences.
"I like it," Councilman Stigerwalt said of the presentation. He is also a borough firefighter.