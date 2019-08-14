DANVILLE — The Danville Fire Department responded to 16 calls involving 37 firefighters for a total of 594 hours in July, Borough Fire Chief Ken Strausser reported.
Hours included 30.5 at fires, 16 at accidents, 250 training, 97.5 on maintenance, 102 on public service, three on investigations, 30 on rescues, three on hazardous materials and 65 with the rehab unit.
Calls included a structure fire July 2 at 9 Stearns Lane in Mahoning Township; an accident July 4 at 1603 Montour Blvd. in Mahoning Township; a search July 7 at 9 Stearns Lane; an investigation July 8 at 140 Continental Blvd.; the rehab unit taken July 10 to Shamokin; a brush fire July 11 at 1544 River Road in Mahoning Township; a structure fire July 12 at 221 Hess Hill Road in Valley Township; an accident July 12 at Continental Boulevard and Mahoning Street; mulch July 15 at 29 Montour St.; an accident July 19 at Church and Walnut streets; water rescue July 20 along Mexico Road in Liberty Township; automatic alarm twice July 23 at 1538 First St.; the rehab unit taken July 30 to Shamokin; and an accident July 31 at 253 Mill St.