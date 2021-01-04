DANVILLE — Fire damage prevented investigators from determining the cause of a shed fire in the borough on New Year's morning, Washies Fire Company Chief Joe Stigerwalt said on Monday.
"We did an internal investigation," Stigerwalt said. "The damage was too great to determine a cause."
He said the fire was not suspicious.
He said the shed was a total loss. The fire also damaged an adjacent garage but it was not destroyed, according to the chief.
There were no injuries.
The call came in for the working fire in Cole’s Alley at approximately 5:30 a.m. and was quickly bumped up to a second alarm that was later canceled. The fire was reported at 1052 Ferry St. and was endangering another structure along with live power lines on the ground, Stigerwalt said.
Some PPL customers were affected and the traffic light at Ferry and Walnut streets was out for a time, Stigerwalt said.
Neither Stigerwalt nor borough Fire Chief John Buckenberger had the name of the property owner.
In addition to units from the Danville Fire Department, others from East End Fire Company of Mahoning Township, Southside Fire Company of Riverside, Valley Township Fire Department and a Rapid Intervention Team (RIT) from Catawissa Fire Department initially were called, Stigerwalt said.
"Joe (Stigerwalt) called for a second alarm but we canceled it," Buckenberger said.
Only Danville and the Catawissa RIT team were on the scene, the borough chief said. Firefighters were on the scene for about two hours, Stigerwalt said.