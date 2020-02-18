In 2019, the Danville Fire Police members responded to many calls, helped with parades, and assisted at football, basketball, soccer games and wrestling matches.
Fire police responses and number of calls handled throughout Montour County and in Point township, Northumberland County included: Danville borough, 33 calls for a total of 84 hours; Cooper Township, 7 calls for a total of 22 hours; Mahoning Township, 24 calls for a total of 55 hours; Riverside, 25 calls for a total of 75 hours; Valley Township, 51 calls for a total of 139 hours; and Point Township, 9 calls for a total of 87 hours.