First responders searched at least two miles of Chillisquaque Creek on Saturday evening to try to find a Montour County man who went underwater.
The location, between Mooresburg in Montour County and Potts Grove in Northumberland County, was remote, across a farm field and in a section of woods. The air was hot and humid.
It took about 4 hours of searching before a dive team from the Sunbury Fire Department located the body of 33-year-old Arlen Weaver of Liberty Township in the murky water.
Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn said Weaver, of Danny’s Lane, Liberty Township, was at the creek with his wife and three children just before 5 p.m. when Weaver, who did not know how to swim, entered the creek with a beach ball to use as a floatation device.
“He lost his grip on the beach ball and became submerged,” Lynn said.
Water rescue boat teams and two dive teams from four counties responded to the call.
Sunbury Rescue Hose Company Fire Capt. Eric Saxton, a scuba diver and water rescue coordinator for the Sunbury Fire Department, said divers could only see a foot or less in front of them as they searched in water 9 to 12 feet deep. They also contended with current and "strainers," what divers call broken tree branches on the creek bottom that could tangle up a swimmer or diver.
"The current under the water is a little strong," Saxton said.
Five divers from Rescue and East Sunbury hose companies and three divers from the Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Company in Lycoming County searched. Saxton was close by when the victim was found about 20 or so feet from where he went under, but Saxton didn't know what team member or members made the recovery.
"Unfortunately, it's not the most pleasurable thing, but at least we can bring some closure to the family," he said.
Saxton said the site was in a remote area, providing another obstacle for responders.
"They had some trouble getting in," he said. "We drove through a farm field along Interstate 80 and parked about 20, 30 yards away."
Responders also had to contend with the heat. That was especially true of the divers who were wearing heavy, airtight wet suits.
"I also got some poison (ivy) out of it," Saxton added.
Milton Assistant Fire Chief Scott Derr, one of the first responders on the scene with his department's rescue boat and brush truck, searched downstream.
"We started searching from the covered bridge and started working back to where he was at," Derr said.
He said the current was swift in spots and some parts were too shallow for the boat.
"We actually walked the creek," he said.
About 14 or 15 Milton firefighters helped in the search.