RIVERSIDE — Fourteen area firefighters, many in gear weighing 110 pounds, walked around Riverside for 1.1 miles Wednesday evening to remember the 2,752 people killed on Sept. 11, 2001.
Southside Fire Company firefighters were joined by firefighters from the East End Fire Company in Mahoning Township, the Lower Augusta Volunteer Fire Company in Sunbury and the Goodwill Hose Company in Danville.
Southside firefighter Adam Nuss came up with the idea to walk throughout the borough, Southside Fire Chief Nicholas Fowler said.
This was the first time this has happened in Riverside. Fowler said "It was going to be warm" because of wearing full firefighting gear.
Nuss said they "were remembering what went on that day."
Nuss walked along with Southside members Jason Alexander; Gregg Bloomquist and his junior firefighter son, Alex, who turns 16 Thursday; junior firefighters Jax Foresman, 15, and Santi Bermudez, 17; and Fowler's daughter, Sarah Johnson, who carried an American flag.
While he wasn't born when the deadliest attack on American soil occurred 18 years ago, Alex said he was walking for all of the fallen firefighters.
East End fire Chief Leslie Young and East End members Gina Horne, Grace Dickson, Marty Miller and his junior firefighter son, Brandon Miller, joined them.
Young said they were "remembering our brothers and sisters."
"We're remembering the good people who did great things," Horne said.
Lower Augusta member Lea Scicchitano walked along with son, Nathaniel, 10, who carried an American flag and wore his dad's old helmet.
Wayne Fortune, of the Goodwill Hose Company, accompanied the group.
Riverside police Officer Brad Harvey led the group in a cruiser with an American flag waving from the driver's side window.
Southside's newest engine followed the firefighters. Its banner, "Remember 9/11," was donated by fire company social member Paul Kort.
Fowler followed in the chief's vehicle.
They went from the fire station, on Avenue D, to Third, Montour, Gearhart, Line and Sixth streets and back to the firehall.
Before they left, Southside member Brian Anderson offered a prayer.
Borough residents noticed the police siren sounding as they went by.
"It's really a nice tribute," Abbie Blasick said as she and her son, Tommy, 4, and Anna, 8, watched them go by.
Rebecca Snyder said her son, Lincoln, 3, loves firefighters. "It was cool," her daughter, Reagan, 7, said.