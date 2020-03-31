DANVILLE — Danville firefighters are honoring children with birthdays during the pandemic when they can't celebrate with groups of family and friends.
The Danville Fire Department honored the first three birthday kids Tuesday evening.
Christopher Brown, 11, was surprised at the procession of fire apparatus traveling by in front of his Upper Mulberry Street home. "It was so loud," the fifth-grader said but added it helped make his birthday better. His home was the third parade for the firetrucks.
"It's really great," His mother Elishia Brown said. She said a friend requested the fire truck procession.
"We couldn't shop for gifts," she said. They had planned to have family members and friends come to his party the weekend after his March 25 birthday. Instead, Christopher's grandmother and her boyfriend were able to visit.
The Browns were hit hard after they lost everything in a fire at their home in September in Jerseytown. Elishia said Christopher and their other son Dominic, 9, were able to continue to attend Millville schools until schools were closed.
Fire apparatus, with sirens sounding and horns blaring, included the Washies Fire Company Heavy 27 Rescue and Squirt, the ladder truck from Friendship Fire Company, Continental Fire Company, Goodwill Hose Company, Danville Fire Police and Danville police.
They first drove past Anytime Fitness where family gathered in the parking lot to honor 5-year-old Gracie Evans, whose birthday was March 23.
"She was supposed to have a party on Sunday," her aunt Lisa Tulino said.
The second stop was for a boy along Church Street who turned 10 Tuesday.
Deanna Force said she got the idea for the fire apparatus parade from fire companies in Columbia and Luzerne counties. She contacted Danville Borough Fire Chief John Buckenberger who gave his OK.
"We are trying to cheer up children who can't have their usual birthday parties and reach out to the community as first responders," said Force who serves as the department's public relations officer and photographer.
Force said more birthday processions are planned. Anyone wanting to request firetrucks driving by can contact fire companies on their Facebook pages or send a message to Firewire Montour County.