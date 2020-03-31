DANVILLE — Danville firefighters are celebrating children's birthdays during the pandemic since the kids can't gather with family and friends.
The Danville Fire Department honored the first three birthday kids Tuesday evening with more planned throughout April.
Christopher Brown, 11, was surprised at the procession of fire apparatus traveling in front of his Upper Mulberry Street home. "It was so loud," the fifth-grader said, but added it helped make his birthday better. His home was the third parade for the firetrucks.
"It's really great," His mother, Elishia Brown, said. She said a friend requested the fire truck procession.
"We couldn't shop for gifts," she said. They had planned to have family members and friends come to his party the weekend after his birthday, which was March 25. Instead, her mother and her boyfriend visited.
The Browns were hit hard after they lost everything in a fire in their home in September in Jerseytown. Elishia said their other son, Dominic, 9, and Christopher were able to continue to attend Millville schools until schools were closed.
Her husband Justin, along with neighbors, were among those watching the firetrucks traveling by.
Fire apparatus, with sirens sounding and horns blaring, included the Washies Heavy 27 Rescue and Squrt, the ladder truck from Friendship Fire Company, Continental Fire Company, Goodwill Hose Company, Danville Fire Police and Danville police.
They first drove past Anytime Fitness where family members gathered in the parking lot to honor Gracie Evans, 5. "She was supposed to have a party on Sunday," her aunt Lisa Tulino said. Gracie's birthday was March 23. The second stop was for a boy along Church Street who turned 10 on Tuesday.
Deanna Force said she got the idea for the fire apparatus parade from fire companies in Columbia and Luzerne counties. She contacted Danville Borough Fire Chief John Buckenberger on Tuesday who loved the idea and gave his OK.
"We are trying to cheer up children who can't have their usual birthday parties and reach out to the community as first responders," said Force who serves as the department's public relations officer and photographer.
Force posted on Facebook Tuesday that sirens would be heard that evening. "Many children have had their parties canceled or events changed and can't celebrate with friends due to schools being closed during the COVID 19 situation," she said.
"As first responders, we are just trying to do a small part to help cheer them up," she said.
"We will definitely do it if requested for the kids," Buckenberger said as a way to recognize their special day.
Force said the firetruck parades for birthdays will be done if there are enough crew members and if they aren't responding to an emergency call at the time.
"We will try to do one (day) a week to celebrate all the birthdays in that week," she said.
Another firetruck parade is planned Friday evening at Lombard Avenue and Bloom Road with East End Fire Department of Mahoning Township.
Others are scheduled for April 18 and April 30.
"We have had requests from Washingtonville and from Valley Township," said Force, who directed the requests to the fire companies there.
Family and friends interested in honoring their child can contact the fire companies on their Facebook pages or send a message to Firewire Montour County.
Police in Danville, Mahoning Township and Riverside have been invited to join the parade along with the Danville Fire Police.
She said the Southside Fire Company in Riverside is willing to hold firetruck parades for kids' birthdays.
"We will try our best to do it on the actual birthday or weekend if that works best," she said.
Easter plans
The fire department will also be honoring kids for Easter since annual Easter egg hunts won't be held, she said.
Force said the Goodwill Hose Company will deliver chocolate rabbits to kids 12 and younger in Danville's Fourth Ward at 10 a.m. April 11.
She said people should post a note on their mailbox with the number of children to receive the candy.
"Have your children stand inside or in the yard to watch for the fire truck and the Easter bunny," she said.
Buckenberger envisions children waiting on their porches and firefighters delivering the goodies to them.
Egg hunts are usually held in each of Danville's four wards.
"We want to do a lot of good things for kids," Buckenberger said.
Instead of the annual Washies Fire Company Easter egg hunt, firefighters will deliver chocolate bunnies to Danville's Second Ward with the date to be announced, he said.
The Continental Fire Company plans to hold its egg hunt at a later date.
Danville American Legion Post 40 expects to hold its egg hunt later along with its Easter breakfast.
Staying safe, supplies
Buckenberger said firefighters continue to practice safe distancing as much as possible during the pandemic.
"We try all the safety measures we can but it's limited if we have a fire, we are in close proximity or an accident where we are working on a vehicle," he said.
He said Danville's four companies — Washies, Goodwill, Continental and Friendship — received facemasks, gloves, hand sanitizer and wipes.
He said thankfully incidents have been low since the coronavirus outbreak.
Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn picked up supplies last week from a company in Jefferson County.
The items will also be used by the sheriff's office, the probation office, the county jail and Children and Youth Services.
Finn said the county arranged to buy the items after the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency reneged on its promise to provide them to the county.
Buckenberger said a friend of Finn's purchased sanitizer and wipes and donated them to the fire companies.