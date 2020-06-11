DANVILLE — Firefighters quickly doused a fire inside a Montour County woman's home and rescued her dog Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters from Danville, Mahoning Township, Riverside and Columbia County's Montour Township responded to the 3:10 p.m. alarm at the home of Vickie Martz, 64, along Ridge Drive in Cooper Township.
There were no injuries, but the Red Cross was helping Martz and her family find temporary quarters, according to Danville Fire Chief John Buckenberger, who said the home was uninhabitable.
Martz was living in in the one-story stucco home with her son and 14-year-old granddaughter. Her son was at work and her granddaughter had just left for a weekend camping trip when the fire broke out, Martz said.
"People brought me food and some boxes," she said. "I put them on top of my stove. The burner might have still been on."
She said she was in her living room watching television when she saw the smoke.
"I thought, 'Oh, my God,'" Martz said. "I could hardly breathe. I was trying to find my phone and couldn't see because of the smoke."
She ran out of the house to neighbor Gary Mausteller's house and he called 911.
Firefighters had to rescue Toby, Martz's mixed breed dog, who was still inside. Her yellow Lab, Logan, got out OK. Both dogs are around 10 years old, she said.
"Fortunately, I was working from home," said Mausteller, 52. "I was on a conference call for work. She rang my doorbell."
He said he tried to get Toby out.
"The smoke was coming out of the doors and coming out of the windows," Mausteller said. "I couldn't get to him."
Firefighters did, Mausteller and Buckenberger said.
"There was a considerable amount of damage," the chief said, adding firefighters were still inspecting to ascertain the cause.
He still was ruling the cause as undetermined.