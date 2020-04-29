DANVILLE — A special firetruck parade will make its way through Mahoning Township and Danville on Friday evening to show appreciation to all of the essential employees and coronavirus heroes in the central region Geisinger communities, township Fire Chief Leslie Young said.
Parades also will be held in Bloomsburg and Coal Township beginning at the same time — 6 p.m.
"Get your noisemakers and applause ready as our community's fire trucks and first responders' vehicles pass your house en route to salute your family, friends and neighbors who are working in our area hospitals," Mahoning Township Fire Chief Leslie Young said. "It is important to practice social distancing during this appreciation parade and continue to follow current stay-at-home orders."
The parade will form in Mahoning Township at the Hughes Center on Stearns Lane, proceed left onto Woodbine Lane, left onto Bloom Road, then down Bloom Road and right onto North Academy Avenue, travel around the Geisinger Medical Center to Center Street. From there it will travel down Center Street to Ferry Street then to Spruce Street, turning into the Weis Markets parking lot. It will head back out to Continental Boulevard, onto Montour Street to Route 11, turn right onto Mill Street and proceed to Front Street, turn left onto Front Street to Church Street. It will travel up Church Street past Giant to Route 11, turn right, head to A Street, and turn left onto A Street past Danville Ambulance.