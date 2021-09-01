Brian Whitenight, of Whitenight’s Fireworks in Riverside, will stage Saturday night’s Heritage Festival fireworks extravaganza over the river.
The show will begin as darkness falls, around 9 p.m. Best viewing spots are on the bridge itself and along the riverbank in both Danville and Riverside.
“It’s always exciting,” Whitenight said. “Retail sales in my store are my livelihood,” he said, “but the shows are my fun.”
Whitenight began planning for this year's show as soon as he knew the date and the budget. Most fireworks these days come from China, and he had to place his order in February to be sure of getting what he wanted. As a general rule, fireworks for a 20-minute, high-quality show run at least $5,000. Contributions to help with these costs are welcome and may be made to the Danville Business Alliance on Mill Street.
Whitenight has been staging fireworks shows professionally for six years. He is certified by the Pyrotechnic Guild Institute (PGI) to do these events.
2021 has been a busy end-of-summer for him, with three big shows in just two weeks. First was the Riverside 150th Celebration Finale on Aug. 14, then the Antique Farm Machinery Show, which will be Friday in Washingtonville, and finally the Danville Heritage Festival show on Saturday.
For this week’s fireworks display in Danville, Whitenight will have a team of 6-8 assistants to help set up the racks and light the fuses.