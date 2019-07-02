RIVERSIDE — People need to keep a safe distance from vehicles, houses, people and animals when setting off fireworks, according to Kolby Whitenight.
He helps his dad, Brian Whitenight, who is owner of Whitenight's Fireworks, set off fireworks for shows in the area. They sell fireworks in their store, which opened recently, next to Whitenight's Farm Market, at 1964 Sunbury Road.
"People forget fireworks can go 150 feet in the air," Brian said.
Both he and Kolby are certified for fireworks shows. Brian's other son, Chase, assists.
Brian, who is licensed through the state, started selling fireworks last year at a temporary tent at the market.
He said he sells everything from snakes and sparklers to 3-inch aerials.
Buyers have to be at least 18 years old.
Brian instructs customers in proper use and encourages questions. "There are a lot of first-timers because of the change in the law," he said.
House Bill 542, signed into law last year, allowed people to buy more types of fireworks in Pennsylvania. People can buy class C or consumer-grade fireworks such as firecrackers, Roman candles and bottle rockets, said Ryan Tarkowski, of the state police press office in Harrisburg. Before, Pennsylvania residents could only buy sparklers and "ground-based stuff," he said.
"I try very hard to educate people to do it safely," said Brian, a member of the Pyrotechnic Artists, the Pyrotechnic Guild Institute and National Fireworks Association.
Brian said he has always been interested in fireworks. He became licensed and certified four years ago.
He and others put on a display June 22 outside the market, which Brian said "had a really nice turnout." They gave proceeds from it to first responders.
They will be shooting off the fireworks, sponsored by Christmas Boulevard, July 5 in Berwick and July 20 in Danville. The Danville display is sponsored by Gladys Magill in memory of her husband, Jack, and Maria Joseph Manor during the Danville Heritage Festival.
The Whitenights will set off the fireworks in August at the Montour-DeLong Community Fair at Washingtonville.
"We are contemplating a show in the fall here," he said of their Riverside location.
Depending upon the size of the show, he may have up to 10 people involved. He has been part of shows in Mifflinburg, Philadelphia, Johnstown and Lewisburg.
He can sell everything that is legal in Pennsylvania. Firework tents set up around the area aren't allowed to sell aerial fireworks, he said.
Brian said he has more than 400 kinds of items available for sale with a best-price guarantee for a Pennsylvania store. A new aerial brand, called Raccoon, has been very popular.
The store is open year-round from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. through July 7 and after that, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is closed Sundays.
According to the Pennsylvania Pyrotechnics Association, people can only use fireworks labeled as consumer fireworks; can only use them outdoors; can use them where they have permission of the property owner cannot shoot fireworks at or from cars and at or from vehicles; cannot shoot them at or from homes and at or from buildings; cannot shoot fireworks at another person; and cannot use fireworks while under the influence of alcohol or while under the influence of a controlled substance or illegal drug.
People also must be at least 150 feet away from any home or business while setting off fireworks. Violating the law is a summary offense and subject to a fine of up to $100.
Shooting areas should be level asphalt, concrete or a flat hard-packed dirt surface. Shooting areas should be clear of any combustible brush, grass or leaves.
Stabilize firework cakes and tubes with bricks or cement blocks.
Use a flashlight to locate fireworks and fuses in the dark.
The association defines cakes as devices with multiple heavy paper or cardboard tubes that fire in a sequence, shooting balls of stars or projectiles (shells or shots) into the air that burst with visible and audible effects.
Chasers are paper or cardboard tubes that travel along the ground with a whistle or other noise.
Firecrackers are small paper-wrapped or cardboard tubes containing explosive composition intended to produce a bang.
Helicopters are propeller or blade items that spin rapidly and rise into the air, sometimes with an effect, according to the association.
Missiles are similar to rockets with fins for guidance and stability.
Reloadable shells are prepackaged kits with a launching tube and individually fired small aerial shells that shoot into the air with visible and audible effects.
Rockets are cylindrical tubes attached to a wooden stability stick that rise into the air and produce color and/or sound.
Roman candles are heavy paper or cardboard tubes expelling multiple balls into the air, according to the association.
July Fourth event
A July Fourth event is planned in Danville.
According to the Rev. Robert Andrews, the community is invited to attend a special ceremony commemorating Independence Day at 11 a.m. in the Memorial Park, Bloom Street.
In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will take place in the sanctuary of the Grove Presbyterian Church, located opposite the park.
This non-partisan, non-political civic ceremony, offered by members of the Danville Players, will feature a public reading of the Declaration of Independence in its entirety followed by an abridged reading of United States Constitution and Bill of Rights.
The ceremony will last approximately 30 minutes.
The Declaration of Independence was adopted by the Second Continental Congress on July 4th, 1776. The Constitution was adopted by Convention on September 17, 1787 and certified as ratified a year later.
Come and join together with fellow citizens to honor our country's two foundational documents and honor July Fourth, Andrews said.