WASHINGTONVILLE — Kreisher Construction is the apparent low bidder to demolish a former bar that has been condemned in Washingtonville.
The firm submitted a bid of $31,200 during a bid opening Wednesday in the offices of engineers R. K. Webster in Montoursville.
Other bidders were Fares Farhat General Construction Services with $34,564; Brdaric Excavating with $49,371; Earthwork Services with $44,865; Ferdinand Diminick Contracting with $48,700; Mountainside Excavators with $61,500; and Schlegel Excavation with $47,218.
Washingtonville Mayor Tyler Dombroski said it will be up to the borough council to review the bids and award a contract for razing the property at 1014 Water St.
He anticipates demolition will be at the end of January or early February.
The project is funded by Community Development Block Grant money approved by Montour County.