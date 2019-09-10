DANVILLE — A Zelienople firm is the apparent low bidder to install residential water meters in Danville.
Newman Plumbing Inc. submitted a quote of $341,986 to the Danville Municipal Authority Tuesday during a bid opening in the borough building.
Other bidders included RTS Water Solutions, of Kansas City, Mo., with $647,070 and Epic Construction Services, of Paxinos, with $584,572.
Borough water Superintendent Brad Horne opened the bids.
He said the authority will consider the bids when they meet Monday.
The authority rejected a sole bid from Newman, for $649,575, which was received in July because it was more than the authority budgeted, Horne said.
The meters will be installed on lines to 1,966 homes throughout the borough, borough finance director Brindy Feese said. The meters were obtained through a state purchasing system.
Residents are currently billed on a minimum rate with a single family home, regardless of how many people live there, paying $97.50 per quarter.
Commercial customers are metered for their water use. There are 170 commercial customers in the borough.
The authority increased water rates by 10 percent as of Jan. 1 becasue of increased operating costs and capital projects.