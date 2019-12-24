DANVILLE — Danville Primary School first-graders made projects to make the holidays brighter for area organizations during a Community Kindness Celebration.
They participated Dec. 19 in service projects to spread kindness to others in the community, said first-grade teacher June Heeter.
This was the fifth year for the projects.
Kids worked on projects for Vintage Knolls Senior Living, veterans, hospitalized children, people staying at the Ronald McDonald House and the House of Care, Maria Joseph Manor residents and the Gate House for the homeless with holiday music playing in the background of classrooms. Parent and grandparent volunteers helped put on the celebration.
Inaho Dimatulac, 8, a first-grader, was among 22 students in Rebecca Bausinger's class decorating gift bags with treats for people at the Gate House.
They decorated bags with a snowman and filled them with hot chocolate mix, Hershey Kisses and candy canes. The bags were placed inside a mug.
Jeremy Merrell's class made foam winter wreaths for residents of Emmanuel Center. Joey Thorp, 6, was among 21 students who decorated the wreaths.
"The kids look forward to this. They were so excited and ready to go," Merrell said.
Students in Heeter's class decorated wrapping paper and then wrapped books for patients in the Janet Weis Children's Hospital at Geisinger.
Gavin McWilliams and Summer Rhodes, both 6, said they enjoyed doing the project.
Heeter said the new books were purchased through bonus points earned from parents buying books for their children. The books were for ages up to 13.
Teachers delivered the gifts Thursday and Friday.
Other projects included a winter door craft for Vintage Knolls residents by students in Madison Ernest and Mary Levitski's classrooms; Jessica Paugh's class made cookie bags for veterans at the Danville American Legion; Kristy Burns' class made homemade holiday wrap with puzzles and card games for families staying at the McDonald House; Lisa Henrie's class put together fuzzy sock cupcakes for people at the House of Care; and Gianna Evancho's class created winter wish boxes for Maria Joseph Manor.