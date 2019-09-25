DANVILLE — Emmett Gerringer liked the fresh apple and apple juice, but didn't care for the apple pie or apple cider.
"I ate it all," he said of his piece of apple.
He and other first-graders in June Heeter's class participated Wednesday in experiments during Johnny Appleseed Day in the Danville Primary School.
Classmates Gavin McWilliams and Elliotte Green, both 6, said they liked the apple pie.
They tallied the results of their sampling of apple products, which included apple pie, a fresh apple, apple juice, apple cider, apple sauce and Apple Jacks. That was at the Ohio station.
The 21 students rotated throughout tables set up as the various states that Appleseed visited.
At the Pennsylvania station, they learned the steps in growing an apple tree and colored inside the accordion-style book, inspected an apple growing on a branch and planted an apple seed in a cup. Adelaide Crellin, 6, who wore an apple in her hair, and Emory Palmer, also 6, were among those planting seeds. Parent volunteer Tracy Manning assisted.
At the Illinois station, students measured the weight of an apple and recorded its circumference by measuring the length of a piece of yarn spanning the apple.
In Indiana, they were given yellow and red chips and problems to solve to come up with combinations of the two colors to equal the number 10.
The students also learned the shape of each state they visited, its flag and where it is located on the United States map.