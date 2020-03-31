“April prepares her green traffic light and the world thinks, 'Go.'”
— Christopher Morley
4/2/1792 Congress established the first U.S. Mint
4/3/1860 Pony Express service started
4/4/1968 Martin Luther King Jr. was murdered. Riots followed the assassination known as the Holy Week Uprising.
4/8/1913 The 17th amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified requiring direct popular vote election of U.S. senators. Previously, they had been chosen by state legislators.
4/9/1866 Despite a veto by President Andrew Johnson, the Civil Rights bill of 1866 was passed by Congress, granting blacks the rights and privileges of U.S. citizenship.
Danville
4/1846 The Susquehanna River was in fine navigable order. The lumbermen were on their way to market with thousands of rafts and arks.
4/5/1850 The first of April presented a very busy appearance in our town. It was called "Flitting Day." The streets were crowded with the large numbers of our citizens changing their places of business or residence. Wagons, wheelbarrows, horses, men, women and children thronged the streets carrying furniture and whatever was necessary to a moving.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Linebackers from the DAHS football team signed with teams that would put them on opposite sides in the fall when they would get a chance to meet once a year. Dean Reedy decided to attend Bloomsburg University, while Cheyenne DeWald played for Mansfield. Both schools are members of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. Reedy, as an Ironman, received the CSC Linebacker of the Year award and All-State honors. Reedy was quick to mention that DeWald was a huge part of the team’s success.
The state Department of Environmental Protection presented the Borough of Danville with a plaque to show its appreciation for Danville’s support of DEP’s flood protection program. A photo in the local newspaper included Fuzz Stump, chairman of the Emergency Management Agency committee, Bob Haas, Public Works director, and Tom Graham, borough secretary.
Another photo in the local newspaper was of Ray Lawton, buyer for Cole’s Hardware, and Greg Cole, operations manager, presenting Chuck Fausnaught, fundraiser chairman, with a check for $500 for the senior boys baseball fence project at the Washies Playground. (Bill Cole, a lifetime resident and owner of Cole’s Hardware store, always dedicated to the success of Danville and of all those surrounding him, recently passed away. I had the privilege, like so many others, of calling him a friend. A true loss to Danville.)
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Dancers at the Danville YMCA were pictured in the local newspaper as they practiced for a program for parents and friends. Those in the photo were Stephanie Sobeck, Tracy Owen, Yvonne Craig, Tina Scallion, Kristin Hurst, Susan Cera, Angela Bernardi, Karen Cera and Courtnie Willard. Janie Scallion was their instructor.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
A total of 2,532 Montour County and Riverside residents received polio shots at the First Polio Clinic sponsored by the Frank W. Sidler Post 40 American Legion, the Auxiliary of Post 40, and the Montour County Branch of the Polio Foundation. The youngest person to receive a shot was 3 months old and the oldest was 69 years old.
The Susquehanna River crested in the local area at 22.07 feet at 3 a.m. on April 5 and immediately began to recede. A number of homes along the river and on Mill Street had substantial damage, their cellars took a "heavy pounding."
75 YEARS AGO (1945)
Capt. Donald R. Foust, who trained as a top turret gunner in a B-24, arrived in Italy and began his duties in a heavy bomber group. The veteran organization of the 15th Air Force to which he was assigned was well past the 200 mission mark in its first year of combat. Its crew dropped thousands of tons of bombs on oil refineries, aerodromes and railroad yards in German-held southern and central Europe.
Pfc. Arthur Rickert was wounded in action in Germany according to word received by his father. He was at this time in a base hospital in Luxembourg. Pfc. Rickert arrived in France and with Patton’s hard-hitting Third Army swept through France into Germany.
Mrs. M. G Youngman received word that her grandson, Grier Y. Boedker, was promoted to the rank of staff sergeant somewhere in Italy.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
After an article appeared in the local newspaper about a plug of human hair being found in an apple tree about to be cut down, an explanation was presented to a representative of the news by Mrs. Kate Maus Jones of Valley Township. She claimed there was an old superstition that croup could be cured by having the sufferer stand upright against a solid body as a door or tree, and be measured, then a lock of hair was cut from the head and driven into the wood. She said she had the croup as a child and this remedy was tried on her without a result, as she often had the issue afterward.
Whether this patient in the article was cured would always remain a mystery, according to the local newspaper.
I have been imagining how nice it would be to go for a ride, maybe through the coal regions where there is lots of history and stop at either Mattucci’s in Mount Carmel or the Mineshaft Café in Ashland to look at their historical displays. This thought led me to remember my father. He always had a keen interest in any new invention, event, building, bridge, actually most everything. A few of the many trips that come to my mind while thinking about past adventures are: when he learned that there were tunnels being built for the first Pennsylvania Turnpike near Carlisle, we — my parents, my cousin Genie and I — eventually had to make the trip to travel through a tunnel under a mountain. I remember it being a little scary.
Another trip took us to the Francis E. Walter Dam near White Haven. Dad worked as a machinist for KVS and made a piece of equipment for that dam so, of course, we took a ride to check out to the dam. That memory comes to mind as I often ride by there and smile to myself.
Final one for today, the Danville Airport opened in May of 1938. I am sure that my father had my mother and me there for the celebration, though not in my memory, as I was only 2 years old. I do remember we spent, in my early years, hours sitting in the parking lot at the airport watching planes take off and land. In fact in the early 50s on a trip to Washington, D.C., my godfather took us to a major airport to watch passenger planes land and take off.
I hope that I am not boring everyone, just helping me get through these depressing days. I advise all of you to reminisce about some of the happy carefree days of your life.
Hi to all the morning folks that gathered at Dunkin'. I hope all are well and I miss you.
— Sis
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.