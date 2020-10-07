A misty October morning with temperatures in the forties
THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
Oct. 10, 1973: Spiro T. Agnew (1918-1996) resigned the office of vice president of the United States amid charges of income tax evasion on illegal payments allegedly received while he was governor of Maryland. He was succeeded as vice president by Gerald R. Ford, who became president after the resignation of Richard M. Nixon.
Oct. 11, 1984: Space Shuttle challenger astronaut Kathryn Sullivan became the first American woman to walk in space.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Cousins Colton Riley, 2, and Brett Riley, 4, were pictured in The Danville News rolling around in a pile of leaves at their grandparents' home.
The Danville field hockey team was back in playoff contention after winning its third straight match 1-0 over Line Mountain. The defense, led by Becky Merrell and Brandy Shires and a host of others, including Lauren Willard, Kelsie Haskins and Melissa McVeigh, were key in the win over the Eagles.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
The ‘Annual Oldtimers Night,’ held each year since 1973 at the Continental Fire Company, recognized members who had served the company for many years. Two of its oldest members, Mike Ryan and William Coleman, were pictured in the news article.
Other members in the photo included George Ward, Mike Faux, Eddie Howell, Mayor William Leighow, John Buchalter, Jim Buckley, vice president of the company, and master of ceremonies for the event, and Norman Keefer Sr., trustee.
Robert Riley, 13, was pictured in the local newspaper with the 100-pound doe he killed with one arrow on the first day of archery season near Toby Run Hollow.
An article in the Danville News reported that: “There was a new game in town, soccer, not only as a game but as a philosophy as well.”
Mike Taylor, manager of secretarial services at Geisinger Medical Center (GMC) and Mike Ryan, a GMC doctor mentioned that the need for an area soccer league was evident on the first day when the proposed soccer league held registration; about 90 kids signed up to play and “mushroomed to about 170 kids ages 5 to 13.”
Girls competed right alongside the boys, about 25 percent of registered athletes were girls. Parents, about 40 adults, also became involved as coaches or in fundraising.
The American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) approach to the game was its motto, “Everyone must play” for at least half of the game. The focus was placed on teamwork, individual muscle coordination, stamina and making the sport enjoyable to kids rather than on winning.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
The physicians at the Geisinger Memorial Hospital and Foss clinic looked with wonder at radical new equipment in that institution's Radiology Department, which completely processed and dried X-ray film in six minutes as compared with the 45 to 60 minutes required under their usual system.
This 40 minutes saved proved to be vital, particularly in emergency cases. The new automatic film processor, costing over $32,000, transported all sizes of film through four development and washing tanks in about five minutes time and at the rate of 60 inches per minute. The film-drying process took less than a minute.
Geisinger, pioneered the use of the machine, having acquired one of the first 50 manufactured. At the time, it was the only hospital in the region to have one. Its revolutionary speed-up in processing X-ray film was an incalculable improvement both for the patient and the hospital according to Dr. John Williams, director of Geisinger Department of Radiology.
Youngsters, age seven to 14 years, participated in the Bicycle Rodeo featured at the Montour DeLong Fair. The closest competition was in Class III with two contestants battling to a tie. Leighton Hartman and Richard Day fought neck and neck in the competition in the 11-14-year-old group. Third place was taken by Barbara Delsite.
In Class I, the 7-9-year-old group, winners were Jerry Gresh in first place, Amy Cotner in second and Terry Bower in third.
Class II winners, the 8-11-year-old group, included Jane James in first place, Joe Fleming, in second and George Shrawder, in third.
Contestants were judged on ability and skill, on proper bicycle adjustments, balance, figure-eight turning inside a 20-foot circle, hand signals, obstacle course and emergency stops.
Grand champions were named from the more than 2,500 exhibitions on display by 353 exhibitors. Mrs. Robert Temple received the grand champion award for her entry of the best cockerel in the poultry division; while Roy Whitmoyer exhibited the grand champion pullet. In the dairy division; the grand champion award for best Ayrshire exhibited went to William Sandel; for the best Guernsey, Herb Shannon; for the best Holstein, Donny Knorr; and the best baby beef grand championship went to Joyce and Carol James.
75 YEARS AGO (1945)
Sgt. Robert Carodiskey arrived home after spending 20 months in the European Theatre of Operations.
He entered service in 1942 and left for overseas duty after receiving extensive training in this country. He was decorated with the Good Conduct Medal and the ETO Ribbon with five bronze stars. After a five-day furlough, he would report to Indiantown Gap for his discharge.
Mrs. Elmira Kreigh received a letter from the War Department declaring that because a year had elapsed without further information on the fate of her son Pfc. John Kreigh, who was declared missing in action since Sep. 27, 1944, he was presumed dead and listed as such on the files of the War Department. The letter stated that although no further information was revealed on his fate, there could be a slim chance he may be still alive.
Two other family members were in the service, Pfc. Harold Kreigh of the U.S. Marines and Ph. M. Alwilda Kreigh of the Waves.
175 YEARS AGO (1845)
The Montour Iron Company completed its rolling mill in 1845 and the first T-rail was made on Oct. 8, 1945. The U-rail had been made before this date, but Danville produced the first T-rail that was ever made — a rail that now connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans and checkers with iron roadways every civilized country in the world.
This rail won First Premium, the highest honor, at the Franklin Institute Exhibition in 1845.
The story of the first iron T-rail rolled at the Montour Iron Works in Danville has an amazing amount of information and history. I hope to put it all together someday.
I am so excited that this anniversary fell on today’s date to be able to include it in today’s column.
