DANVILLE — Nine Danville Area High School students competed at the Team Pittsburgh Winter Invitational Tournament held virtually on Jan. 30.
Twenty-eight schools from four different states and totalling 215 entries participated in the event. Five Danville students were among the individual award recipients.
Sophomore Angela Weng took on the competition in the category of Original Oratory, where she presented her original speech “I Spy...” and encouraged her audiences to follow their childhood dreams. Her encouraging words earned her first in one of her rounds, and placed her fifth in the tournament.
Her fellow orator Ella Hummel advocated for the merits of quietness in her original speech, “The Misery of a World that Never Stops Talking” and earned herself the sixth-place ranking in the tournament. Senior Zoe Zola competed in two categories for the first time this season, entering in her event of Dramatic Interpretation and trying out the category of Prose. Her moving delivery of “The Food Monologues” by Kerri Kochanski earned her the sixth place spot in Dramatic Interpretation.
Danville’s dominance continued in the category of Student Congress. Juniors Jyoti Alaparthi and Andrew Parker both were awarded the honor of Outstanding Speaker in their respective Congressional chambers, making them the co-champions of the category. Both competitors received multiple first-place rankings in their sessions and have earned bids to the Pennsylvania High School Speech League State tournament.