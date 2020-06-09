With Flag Day this Sunday, it’ll be fun to revisit the story of our nation’s flag. Flag Day, June 14 — which The New York Times once lamented as the “runty stepchild among American national holidays.”
Pull out your Number 2 pencils, it’s time for our Flag Day quiz. These first two questions come from the Immigration Naturalization Test. 1. Why does the flag have thirteen stripes? 2. Why does the flag have fifty stars? 3. Can you name two rules from the official Flag Code? 4. Did you even know there is a Flag Code? 5. When did Congress adopt this national holiday? 6. Why June 14? 7. What do the flag colors symbolize?
Done? Let’s check your answers. 1. Thirteen stripes represent the original 13 colonies that chose independence over domination by Great Britain and their tyrant king. Abuse of power is failure, revealing unworthiness and weakness. Domination and cruelty fear justice and try to choke human dignity, even life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Thirteen colonies bonded in a common cause — our lucky number! 2. Fifty stars represent our 50 states. We started with 13 stars in a circle. Who will become our 51st state? I’m betting on Puerto Rico. America as America is meant to learn, confess, grow, diversify, change, improve. These 50 stars shine from a blue field of heaven, representing “a new constellation in the firmament.”
Onto numbers 3 and 4. I love this rule in the code: “The flag should never be used as wearing apparel, bedding or drapery.” Should someone remind folks attending political rallies, conventions or parades on how to respect the flag? You can hug it, blow your nose with it, or live by the principles it signifies. A second rule of etiquette states: “The flag should never be used for advertising purposes in any manner whatsoever. It should not be embroidered on such articles as cushions or handkerchiefs and the like, printed or otherwise impressed on paper napkins or boxes or anything that is designed for temporary use and discard.” It’s evidently okay to violate this rule when making a buck. We like Old Glory but the greenback is where we really pledge our allegiance.
We press on. Numbers 5 and 6: Congress officially adopted Flag Day as a national holiday in 1916, although the custom got launched by a Wisconsin teacher in 1885. June 14 is the set date because the Second Continental Congress adopted our flag as our national symbol by resolution on June 14, 1777.
Last, why red, white and blue? Originally, these colors weren’t symbolic of anything. The flag’s colors, similar to England’s Union Jack or France’s Tricolour, were patterned upon classical heraldry with its traditional colors of Gules, Argent and Azure. The symbolism of our national flag is whatever we want it to mean. We attach meaning to the colors. No wonder scared, needy and confused white supremacists, Q kooks, and right-wing militants washed these colors out. Colorless is the flag they wave at their mob-fests or stick as decals on their vehicles. The last thing they value is what pro-Americans agree these colors symbolize.
Common consensus embraces the interpretation that red represents valor, hardiness, strength, bravery. President Reagan added his own symbolism by suggesting the red represents the sacrificial blood of patriots. I like this, especially since patriots of various skin colors all bleed red. White suggests the purity and innocence of a “new nation, conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.” Sometimes we can be delusional, but let’s take the kindlier, hopeful, and optimistic view of the U.S.A. as aspirational. Lincoln obviously did. Blue is thought to symbolize vigilance, perseverance, justice.
The other weekend our grandbaby, Eve, briefly attended her first protest against police brutality, given George Floyd and the sin of racial contempt. I have a feeling it won’t be her last. Mom carried her along the fringe because of the virus and because it was peaceably boisterous. Loud noises startle 10-month she. Eve’s America never has been innocent. Time exposes our flaws and failures, therefore we keep fixing this imperfect union. We forget the need for repentance. With our present transformative spasms and lurches, we realize how urgent is working on this grand experiment of "We the People."
Will we have courage and valor sufficient to improve? How we choose and act now will decide if this flag will still wave for Eve and all those other beautiful babies.
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.