MILTON — An afternoon fire on Tuesday heavily damaged the 139-year-old Bethany United Methodist Church on South Front Street.
The three-alarm fire that started just before 2 p.m. drew firefighters from five counties and shut down part of Milton's downtown for about 5 hours.
No one was reported injured, and firefighters and members of several area churches helped move out furniture, Bibles and other books and other items to save them from damage.
Bethany United Methodist's pastor, the Rev. Bill McNeal, said he believes the cause may have been electrical. He said an electrician had been in the church in the morning to check out a short in the lighting.
"When she left, everything was fine," McNeal said.
Milton Fire Chief Joe Stump said he did not know the cause, but it was not of a suspicious nature. He said a state police fire marshal would investigate to try to determine the cause. He was not sure when a fire marshal could get there, given the fatal fire in Shamokin on Tuesday morning.
"We're contacting him now," Stump said as firefighters continued dousing flames through holes they had cut into the roof.
He said the fire caused substantial damage to the roof and the front of the mostly stone church at the corner of South Front and Center streets.
"There was quite a bit of water and smoke damage inside," the chief said.
He said he knew they had to do everything they could to try to save the church and prevent the fire from spreading to other buildings, which they did. He said the first alarm was called in at 1:53 p.m.
The smoky fire drew crowds of onlookers as numerous fire trucks from as far away as Snyder and Lycoming counties converged on the scene. The gray cloud of smoke could be seen from miles away.
McNeal said he wasn't at the church when the fire broke out, but he received a phone call about it shortly afterward. He rushed back to the church. He said he hoped the fire damage was confined to the roof.
"I don't know if anything dropped from the ceiling and caught anything on fire in the sanctuary," the pastor said.
Amanda Craig, president of The Improved Milton Experience (T.I.M.E.) said she had just driven past the church about 10 minutes before the fire after dropping off a gift basket at the American Legion for an upcoming raffle. She said there was no sign of any smoke, or she would have called 911.
Connie Keister, a resident of Hepburn Street a few blocks away, didn't hear the sirens but saw the smoke that wafted through the downtown. She said she watched as workers put a new roof on the church about a year ago.
"What a shame," Keister said. "It's a beautiful church."
Lindsay Herman's Hair & Now Salon at 60 N. Front St. is across the street and a few doors up from the church.
"We were doing hair and hearing all these sirens," Herman said.
Then they saw all the smoke.
"I had to call my appointments and tell them not to come in," she said as she stood in front of her business on Front Street, where a line of fire trucks and fire hose blocked the road as firefighters battled the fire from above from three ladder truck platforms and from inside.
At 2:40 p.m., firefighters sounded their engine horns to call the inside firefighters out of the building as flames bowed part of the roof.
Firefighters later were removing furniture and books from the church, which T.I.M.E. Vice President Vanessa Venios said was built in 1880.
In addition to the Milton Fire Department, fire units came from Warrior Run Area Fire Department in Watsontown; White Deer Township; Lewisburg; Mifflinburg; Sunbury; Northumberland; Montgomery in Lycoming County; Mahoning Township in Montour County, and Kratzerville in Snyder County, for that department's rehab unit.
The Milton, White Deer Township and Warrior Run companies, the last remaining on the scene, cleared out at about 7:15 p.m., according to a Union County 911 dispatcher.