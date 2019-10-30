DANVILLE  – A flashing yellow arrow (FYA) signal at the intersection of Railroad Street in Danville recently became operational. This marks the first FYA signal in PennDOT District 3.

Crews implemented a 4-section FYA signal for both left turn lanes on Route 11 on  Oct. 21.

The FYA is a new type of signal placed over the left turn lane at a signalized intersection. A FYA means yield to oncoming traffic and pedestrians, then proceed with caution. This indication replaces the common circular green indication for left turns.

The benefits of FYA signals include:

More intuitive to motorists;

According to national data, can reduce left-turn crashes as much as 20 percent;

Keeps traffic moving by offering motorists more opportunities to make left turns;

Consistency with other states adopting the signal.

This traffic signal project is sponsored by the Danville Borough. 

