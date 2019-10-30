DANVILLE – A flashing yellow arrow (FYA) signal at the intersection of Railroad Street in Danville recently became operational. This marks the first FYA signal in PennDOT District 3.
Crews implemented a 4-section FYA signal for both left turn lanes on Route 11 on Oct. 21.
The FYA is a new type of signal placed over the left turn lane at a signalized intersection. A FYA means yield to oncoming traffic and pedestrians, then proceed with caution. This indication replaces the common circular green indication for left turns.
The benefits of FYA signals include:
More intuitive to motorists;
According to national data, can reduce left-turn crashes as much as 20 percent;
Keeps traffic moving by offering motorists more opportunities to make left turns;
Consistency with other states adopting the signal.
This traffic signal project is sponsored by the Danville Borough.