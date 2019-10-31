DANVILLE — A flashing yellow arrow (FYA) signal at the intersection of Railroad Street in the borough of Danville recently became operational. This marks the first FYA signal in PennDOT District 3.
Crews implemented a 4-section FYA signal for both left turn lanes on Route 11 on Oct. 21.
The FYA is a new type of signal placed over the left turn lane at a signalized intersection. A FYA means YIELD to oncoming traffic and pedestrians and then proceed with caution. This indication replaces the common circular green indication for left turns.
The benefits of FYA signals include:
• More intuitive to motorists;
• According to national data, can reduce left-turn crashes as much as 20 percent;
• Keeps traffic moving by offering motorists more opportunities to make left turns;
• Consistency with other states adopting the signal.
This traffic signal project is sponsored by Danville Borough.
— KAREN BLACKLEDGE