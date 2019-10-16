The Danville Area School District is heading into a leadership no-man’s land.
Sure, there is an interim superintendent in place who, by all indications, is professional and has kept the day-to-day operation of the school district running smoothly. The school board, gutted by resignations apparently over internal conflicts, is back up to nine members following three appointments to replace three who resigned last month.
Those and other resignations — a total of five from the board since May — following Superintendent Jason Bendle’s sudden resignation without explanation in March, are why the board and the district are heading into uncharted territory. The five who resigned represented a combined total of about 20 years on the board and included the board president and vice president.
Bendle was early in his second year with the district, but he had served as a superintendent elsewhere.
Now, between new appointments and newly elected board members to replace Randy Keister, Wayne Brookhart and Joel Klena, who chose not to run again, the only incumbent left will be Derl Reichard, who is in the final year of his first four-year term on the board and is on the ballot in November.
A school board position, though unpaid, is a demanding job. The school directors deal with budgets, personnel and salaries, approving hirings and sometimes multi-million dollar construction projects.
The new Danville board members also will have to search for a new superintendent, though the board last week decided to hire two men who had served elsewhere in Pennsylvania as school superintendents to advertise for applicants and screen them.
The board also is in the middle of negotiating a new teachers contract, which expired June 30.
In all of that, newcomers usually would rely on more experienced board members to guide them. The new directors who will be elected next month and take their seats in December won’t have that luxury, all because of personality conflicts and in-fighting.
Then-board President Kevin Brouse cited continuing personality conflicts as his reason for quitting last month. Reading his letter of resignation early in the meeting, Brouse said, “My working relationship with several board members would continue to be a distraction trying to move forward productively.”
Dawn Koons Gill was absent, but in her resignation letter, she stated, “Recent personnel discussions, both professional and extra-curricular have, in my opinion, been poisoned by deceit, falsity and slander by a few board members as well as administrators with a clear agenda.”
She said it was too late to remove her name from the ballot for November’s election, but said she would decline the seat if she is re-elected.
Vice President Josh Seidel gave up that post at the meeting then quit the board overnight, citing conflict.
Then-board Vice President Erin Ross also stepped down from the board in May. Later that month, board member Heather Hackenberg suddenly quit, not even halfway through her first term, saying she felt devalued as a board member and believed her opinion didn’t matter.
Most board members who resigned indicated personality conflicts with other members without getting into specifics, though the recent suspension and resignation of football coach Jim Keiser created a rift between board members.
We hope the new board members can get past any personal rifts that may remain and work together as the adults and professionals that they are.
There is too much at stake —the students’ future — to waste time on counterproductive in-fighting.