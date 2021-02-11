Florists are in high gear this week buying, arranging and delivering roses to everyone’s special someone.
“Valentine’s Day is our biggest single day of the year for flower sales,” said Scott Edwards, owner of Scott’s Floral in Danville.
This year, in fact, the Society of American Florists expects it to be “the biggest Valentine’s Day in decades” for flower sales. Normally, with Feb. 14 being a Sunday, couples could celebrate with a weekend getaway or dinner at a special restaurant as other options, but with the pandemic limiting possible celebrations, flowers are predicted to be big.
Tony Creveling, vice president of Dillon Floral Corporation in Bloomsburg, whose wholesale business supplies roses to floral shops in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and New York, said they have imported more than 100,000 stems for this Valentine’s Day. Dillon’s used to grow its roses locally, starting in 1875, but today most long-stemmed roses come from Ecuador or Colombia. Creveling said the process “has been a lot of fun during a pandemic.”
One problem has been limited air travel. As Edwards explained, roses are shipped from South America in the bellies of jets, but with so few people flying, planes are having to travel empty to Bogota and then fly back packed with crates of flowers not only in the cargo hold but also on seats and luggage bins in the main cabin.
Scott’s Floral tries to keep prices down despite higher transportation costs, so long-stemmed red roses are still $5 per stem. Mixed colors can be purchased for $49.95 per dozen. “We try to offer something at all prices,” Edwards said. “We have lots of loyal customers and feel a responsibility to keep prices steady.”
Edwards began selling roses in 1974 out of the basement of his parents’ house, and he built the 15,000-square-foot establishment he has today with Valentine’s Day volume in mind. His wife, Judy, and twin daughters, Holly and Heather, are all an integral part of the business.
Edwards points out that online ads for roses might seem a bargain, but when these websites add on their ordering fees and shipping costs, the price is higher than buying locally. Besides, in cold climates like Pennsylvania, roses in a box can arrive frozen or fatally dehydrated.
Process, distribution
It is something of a miracle that roses survive the long trip from South America as well as they do. Timing is tricky, and South American growers trim back their rose bushes right after the Christmas rush to prompt new blooms, according to Edwards. Stems are cut and packed with a substance to take out ethylene, which will ruin the buds.
The roses are rushed to the Bogota airport in refrigerated trucks and onto refrigerated planes, according to Creveling, who partners with farms in Colombia for his wholesale business. The optimal temperature is 34 degrees, which keeps the blooms in hibernation for the trip. In Miami, they are inspected by the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture and then loaded onto refrigerated trucks for the trip to Bloomsburg and on to florists. Both Scott’s in Danville and Bird Florist in Riverside get much of their stock from Dillon’s.
Creveling said that turn-around time is good. If he places an order on Monday, he gets his shipment by Friday, then distributes it to individual florists. That makes about one week transit time from cut stem to arrival at a flower shop.
When the flowers arrive is when the hard work begins. The first step is to cut off the tip of each stem and put the flower in warm water. It takes about two days in water for the bloom to be ready to sell. Each stem goes through a stem stripper to take off the leaves and thorns, and then a guillotine-type cutter to refresh the stem, which has become clogged by minerals in the water.
Meanwhile, Edwards’ five designers have begun the assembly line. Before the flowers even arrive, they have been making bows. Next, the greens are arranged in vases. Flower food is added to the water for nutrients and also to kill bacteria. Then, the roses are arranged among the greens and the vases set in a cold storage room to await delivery.
Edwards sells all his roses in vases, rather than the traditional long boxes, to be sure the roses open as they should and last as long as possible. When he supplies roses for the Channel 44 PBS fundraising promotion, WVIA has suggested that the flowers be wrapped in paper, but he insists on delivering them in vases. “The extra cost is worth it,” he says.
Vicki Schneider, at Bird Florist, sells all her Valentine flowers as arrangements as well. Since roses are so expensive, she often does mixed bouquets, in springlike colors of red, pink and white. She cautions customers to keep an eye on the water level once they get home and change the water every few days. She also warns them to keep fresh flowers away from a heat source.
Traditionally, Valentine roses were always red, but today’s customers often prefer mixed colors. One characteristic of these long-stemmed blooms is that they have no fragrance, which might be a relief to those who suffer from rose allergies. “These roses have been bred for longevity and speed of growing,” said Edwards. He also has some expensive garden roses, a variety called David Austin, for $10 per stem.
One novelty rose that arrived from Colombia this year is the Tie-Dye rose. Dyes have been injected through needles in the stem, creating a rose that is yellow, pink and blue in a single bloom. Edwards thought it pretty strange looking, but these roses are selling.
With Valentine’s Day on a Sunday, deliveries are scheduled all this week. Hopefully, flower supplies will hold out. “We’ve run out of red roses once or twice in the past,” said Edwards, “but we always have plenty of flowers.” At the end of the week, Scott’s might have to cut off deliveries, but pick-up is always possible. Both Scott’s Floral and Bird Florist will be open on Sunday.
“Men are procrastinators," Edwards said. “We need to be here.”