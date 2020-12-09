What? Bald Top is unstable? How many tons of rock crashed onto Route11? How many months did Bald Top residents have to drive that detour because of crumbling hillsides and roadways? These rocks of Bald Top are anything but steady. Flux and change. It’s an anaconda of a realization. Once it embraces you, it won’t let go.
Do you feel it? Flux and change. What is permanent? As with our lives, changes can be gradual, incremental, gentle. Other times they come sudden, abrupt, brutal.
That which we assume is stable isn’t, even mountains. Check out the fossil pit at Montour Preserve near the Chillisquaque Lake. Join Cub Scouts and Brownies in picking through the pit and finding shells and snail fossils millions and millions of years old. We may view our earth as we would a sepia photograph, fixed. Father Time and Mother Earth — they’re watching a movie.
Arizona once was underwater. A shallow sea covered New Mexico 250 million years ago. Once upon a time, the Nittany Range rivaled the Himalayas. Yellowstone is moving west across the entire Great Basin 12 millimeters a year. Over centuries, the hot spot deep below the plates will burn and bubble beneath Minneapolis. Tectonic plates are on the move. Continents teeter on a skateboard. So too Mother Earth herself. Heaving, convulsing, organic and dynamic. In our solar system, our globe is a spinning top, spinning, spinning. Do you feel it? At this moment we are rotating at a speed of 1,000 miles per hour. No cosmic state troopers to pull us over. A bullet from an AK47 travels 1,600 miles per hour. Right now you are traveling ¾ the speed of a bullet. Add to our rotation our revolutions around the sun. 67,000 miles per hour. Are you dizzy? We’re riding the cosmic carousel.
Our local naturalist shared this: “Bald Top is sedimentary rock that formed around 420 million years ago during the Silurian time period. Then around 290 million years ago North America was crashing into Africa and Europe and the eastern part of America folded. The Appalachian Mountains formed. It is like when you push a rug in from the sides and it wrinkles.”
We feel the earth move under our feet.
Given our minuscule portal of time, we humans are prone to assume the earth static, dependable, steady as a rock. It isn’t. That which we assume is fixed isn’t. Too often we are prone to assume much the same of family, society, institutions, customs, or civilizations until reality proves otherwise. What is fixed? Donald recently discovered he sure isn’t. Watch out! Here tumbles another rockslide! On our side of imperfect reality, what exactly is absolute?
What is fixed and steady? Our marriages? Our jobs? Our bodies? Our government? Our political parties? Our passions? These United States? Us? How many changes have I gone through in my 67 years — emotional, relational, physical, psychological, financial, spiritual, intellectual? Once upon a time I even viewed my opinions as fixed and permanent. Contrary to good Zen and good Christian thinking, I cherished my opinions. I forgot that I had one mouth and two ears and that I should listen twice as much as talk. That also was when I assumed it was important for me to have an opinion on every issue of the day. Then a moment of clarity and liberation burst upon me. I realized I didn’t have to have an opinion on everything. I could cease to cherish my opinion. Embrace the joy (and opportunity) which will result when you can admit you might be wrong (or at least partly wrong), even willing to change. Life is full of detours. We’d be better off with fewer opinions. That’s my opinion.
P.J. O’Rourke writes in his recent book about how to become an extreme moderate: “The problem with opinions is that they’re not synonymous with accomplishing anything.” Anybody with teenagers should realize this.
Try it sometime when asked about your opinion (which really means the other person expects you to agree with their opinion). Simply reply: “I don’t know. Let me think about it.” An open mind is the most dangerous thing there is. The older I get the more I enjoy asking questions rather than thinking I have the absolute answer to life, the universe and everything.
Can you imagine if everyone in the world could likewise say, “I’m not sure. Let me think about it.” We actually might achieve peace on earth instead of punching each other in the nose.
The Rev. Robert Andrews is a retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.