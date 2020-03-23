DANVILLE — The Danville-Riverside Food Bank will hold its Easter food distribution from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 4 at Shiloh United Church of Christ, 512 Bloom St.
"We are going to keep everybody outside in order for it to be safe for clients and volunteers. We are asking clients to practice social distancing while waiting in line. We will be operating with a very limited amount of volunteers," food bank President Joe Neizer said.
"Anyone who needs the usual assistance with pickup and getting groceries to their vehicles should try to bring someone with them to assist them since we will not have our regular staff of volunteers," he said.
Anyone with questions can call Neizer at 570-441-6867.