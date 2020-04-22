DANVILLE — Anyone in need of food can get some at two upcoming food distributions.
The next one is on April 30, when Montour County Human Services' food bank will hold a drive-through distribution beginning at 9 a.m. at the county Human Services Building on Woodbine Lane.
Those in need of food are asked to call the Human Services Office at 570-271-3028 to register. In addition, emergency food requests are available by calling the office.
The Danville-Riverside Food Bank's next giveaway is on May 9.
The food bank distributes food at Shiloh United Church of Christ, 512 Bloom St. There are no income requirements.
"If they say they need food, we will do our best," said the food bank's Joe Neizer.
"The only caution is, everyone is required to wear a mask," Neizer said. "We will not distribute food to anyone who is not wearing a mask."
The giveaway, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., is separate from the food bank's senior program, for which seniors must sign up in advance.
The distributions on May 9 and on June 13 will again be drive-through in the parking lot.
Neizer said the food bank has enough volunteers but still could use food and financial support.
"We need non-perishables, peanut butter, jelly, spaghetti sauce, cans of fruits and vegetables," Neizer said.
The need has grown since even before the COVID-19 shutdown. The number of families receiving food has grown from 260 to 380 in three months.
"We're trying to get together 400 bags," Neizer said. "It's virtually impossible to get bulks foods anymore. We used to get them through Giant and Weis. They're having trouble keeping products on the shelf."
The county food distributions are held on the last Thursday of each month. The distribution next month is on May 28.
Commissioner Dan Hartman said emergency requests may be made by calling Human Services to arrange for delivery or pickup.