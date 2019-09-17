BLOOMSBURG — Cyndi Clayton, like her classmates, knows a lot about food safety.
The Mount Carmel woman is a nutrition education adviser for the Penn State Extension. She provides nutrition education to low income families in Northumberland, Schuylkill, Snyder and Union counties.
But while she was in an Extension food safety manager course on Monday to gain recertification, more people, like her classmates who work in the food industry, will have to take the same course to gain certification.
A new law will require it, beginning next year.
Under the new regulation in the Pennsylvania Food Code, anyone in charge of a food service operation must be a certified food protection manager. Restaurants, delis, cafeterias — any establishment that serves food to the public — must have a food protection manager onsite at all times during operating hours. That will require the certification of at least one employee on each shift.
The class on Monday at the Columbia County Penn State Extension offices near Bloomsburg will conclude next Monday with a 2-hour exam.
"We have to take it every five years," Clayton, 46, said during a break in the class. "We always learn something new."
Clayton, a former grocery store manager, said, though, she's always been conscientious about keeping foods at the right temperature. She also knows that to calibrate a meat thermometer, stick it in ice water and it should read 32 degree Fahrenheit.
"It can only be 2 degrees off," she said.
Instructor Martin Bucknavage, a senior food safety associate with the Extension, said he didn't think larger restaurants would have a problem following the new law, but he didn't know how smaller businesses would get enough people certified.
"There are a lot of small operations with two or three people," Bucknavage said. "It's hard enough to keep employees."
The training, based on a book called ServSafe Manager, teaches those who work with food to prevent contamination of food by properly receiving, storing, preparing, cooking, cooling and serving the food, as well as proper methods of sanitizing facilities. Participants receive a ServSafe Food Protection Manager certificate after they complete the course and pass the 80-question, multiple-choice exam with a 75 percent or higher score.
"It's a pretty in-depth exam," Bucknavage said. "It covers the whole book."
This certification is good for five years. The course fee of $185 covers the cost of the most recent edition of the book, exam, answer sheet and learning materials.
Jean Lamoreaux, 61, of Hunlock Creek, who works in the deli and cafe at Mountain Fresh Market in Hunlock Creek, said a lot of the information was common sense.
Marge Gensel, 62, of Shickshinny, a certified dietary manager at Bloomsburg Care and Rehabilitation Center, said she wasn't surprised by any of the information in the course.
"I've been in the industry for 30 years," she said.