The bawdy comedy, “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” was on TV the other afternoon. I would never be so insensitive nor so crass as to make reference during this deadly pandemic to the movie’s most quoted comedy scene. For me, the funniest scene is when King Arthur trots up and confronts a group of peasants slopping mud and Arthur demands to know the name of their feudal lord. One peasant woman replies: “I didn't know we had a king. I thought we were an autonomous collective.” Arthur insists he is their king, king of the Britons. The woman replies: “Well, I didn’t vote for you.”
Arthur, exasperated by these upstart, insubordinate, disobedient, disloyal, dismissive, disrespectful peasants, grabs one man by the shoulders, named Dennis, and starts shaking him. Dennis shouts: “Come and see the violence inherent in the system. Help! Help! I'm being repressed!”
Silly Dennis reminds me of certain pastors who whine that governors are violating their First Amendment right to assemble in free worship. Help! Help! I’m being repressed! Why is it that the brashest of these complainers happen to be mega-church pastors with a large overhead? Somebody has to pay for their private planes and tailored suits. Sounds also like someone needs an audience. How many angry protesters want haircuts more than church? You can look elsewhere for real repression. Real winning is when lives are saved and not just souls.
There is a difference between being oppressed and being inconvenienced.
A church in Williamsport, which I began helping after their pastor took ill, hasn’t been shut down. Their right to worship hasn’t been violated. This is a lovely congregation that concluded every Sunday worship service by holding hands and singing, “Blest Be the Tie.” They really miss seeing each other in person, sharing those hugs, handshakes, greetings. But they also realized suspending public worship gatherings was the decent thing to do. It wasn’t a matter of demanding their rights, it was a matter of doing what was right. In fact, the church that aggressively does church is the church that has selflessly deferred public worship. I’m betting that the One God of All is smiling at the religious communities of all faiths that first and foremost practice daily the golden rule.
Most churches want to do the right thing, despite personal disappointment and inconvenience. Since when do we need a sanctuary to pray? Since when does it qualify as worship only when I get to preach at you? We pastors need to remember we are called to be shepherds rather than wolves.
We’re banking on this situation being temporary. We would rather avoid a return wave. Meanwhile, freedom of worship is being exercised in spectacularly inventive ways. Many congregants have discovered that the Bible has a way of going where they are rather than them having to go where the Bible is. Christianity isn’t institutionally confined. Some congregations even see in this ordeal the blessing of rediscovering humility, in recognizing what we have taken for granted. These weeks have been impressive: food bank donations and distributions; members regularly contacting and supporting each other; Zoom Bible studies; livestreaming worship service; Instagram devotions; self-serve communion; postponed baptisms; drain that holy water. The saddest part for me is how our beloved dead aren’t able to receive the kind of funeral they deserve.
Many churches are now busy figuring out how to scientifically implement the phases necessary for the safest way to return to the sanctuary. If sick, stay home. Mask-wearing still is a must, especially when sing-spraying those hymns. No-touch rule. Avoid touching bulletins, hymnals, doorknobs, trash cans and offering plates. Limit large gatherings. Spread out in the sanctuary to avoiding breathing on those in the pew in front of you. Set up sanitizer stations. Subdivide the congregation into worship units. Teams take turns cleaning and disinfecting. Wash hands.
Why do we wear a face covering? Is it because certain stores won’t let us shop there if we don’t? Because the government demands it? Because we don’t want to get infected? Because we haven’t shaved and don’t want our stubbled faces to be seen in public? No. We wear a mask and practice physical distancing in order to protect you because we care for you.
If you are washing your hands, wearing a face covering, practicing physical distancing, you are foot-washing like Jesus. We’re more of an autonomous collective, and your Lord and mine would be slogging in the mud with us.
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.