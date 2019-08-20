BLOOMSBURG — Jose Lopez is a Shikellamy High School senior, but you won't find him in any of the school's classrooms this year.

He and a couple hundred other Valley high school upperclassmen will attend classes at Bloomsburg University. Most, like Lopez, will take all of their classes at the university.

The university said 245 of those students enrolled in two dozen high schools — from Williamsport to East Juniata and including schools in Northumberland, Montour, Snyder and Union counties — will take university classes this fall through the Advanced College Experience, or ACE, program, at tuition and fee rates 75 percent lower while earning college credits.

"I'm thinking of doing four classes," Lopez, 18, said on Monday during ACE program orientation.

He plans to study psychology.

Because the students technically are enrolled in their schools, they still can participate in extracurricular activities in their high school.

Lopez said he was in JROTC at Shikellamy for a few years, but he plans to focus on his college classes.

"They are going to be full-time," he said. "I thought it would be good to leap into those college classes."

Another Shikellamy senior, Xan Lawrence, 17, plans to take calculus, English, philosophy and energy sciences classes at Bloomsburg. He plans to continue in the JROTC program at Shikellamy.

Joey Bohler, 18, was at orientation with fellow Selinsgrove Area seniors Blake Shellenberger, Josh Tirpak and Bailey Slotter, all 17.

"There's nothing really left for us to take at our school," Bohler said.

He and Tirpak also liked the 75 percent reduction of tuition and fees for the ACE classes.

According to the university, the cost for tuition and fees per three-credit course is $386.12. Three- and two-day schedules are available for the courses, which include the core courses of science, social studies and math.

Slotter said she could have taken classes at Susquehanna University, which is closer to her home.

"I wanted to get the full experience," she said, though she still plans to participate in honors choir and club activities at Selinsgrove.

Tirpak said he still will participate in activities at the high school, but he wants to get a start on college.

"I'm going to be going to school for 12 years," he said. "I want to be a doctor. If I could get a year out of the way, why not?"

Karen Murtin, BU director of the ACE program and summer and winter college, told the students and parents who filled the Kehr Union Ballroom that even after the students graduate from high school, they still could take college classes under the ACE program during the first six-week summer session.

Murtin said the university only requires a recommendation and a transcript from a student's high school to get into the program. She said the high schools have their own requirements for the recommendations.

The enrollment in the program, at Bloomsburg University since 2003, has grown steadily.

"In five years, it's more than doubled," Murtin said.

According to figures BU spokesman Tom McGuire provided, the program went from 110 students in 2015 to this year's 245.

McGuire said the students not only earn college credits, the credits can transfer to other schools.

Murtin said about 53 percent of the ACE students enroll at Bloomsburg University.

"It really markets itself," she said. "Students have a great experience, they tell their friends."