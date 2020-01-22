WASHINGTONVILLE — Roger Lehman expects a condemned former bar at 1014 Water St. in Washingtonville to be leveled by the end of next week.
"Our goal is by later next week to have it leveled out," he said on Wednesday.
He and two others continued working on razing the building. They started razing the building last Wednesday. Lehman, the foreman for Farhat General Construction of Halifax, was working on a telescoping lift to remove parts of the roof to be hauled away by a trackhoe.
The crew has been removing items from the building and have a lot more things to take out. They found numerous bikes lining the sidewalk behind the building. They are free to anyone.
"We're taking our time because of wires and the road," he said.
They began working on the back of the building first and plan to move dumpsters in.
Debris is being hauled away to a local site.
Dawn Doran, who lives behind the building, has been watching their progress. "I'm anxious for it to go down. It's an eyesore," she said. "It will be nice to put something else there," she said.
With her was Dave Albertson who lives nearby. Albertson, a former borough council member, said he pushed to have the building razed. "It needed to be gone a long time ago," he said.
Besides a bar, the building had housed apartments.
Montour County allocated Community Development Block Grant funds for the work. The $34,564 contract was approved by the borough council.
After the building is demolished, the contractor will do grading through Feb. 14, concrete repairs by Feb. 21 and reseeding as weather permits.
The borough plans to salvage wooden beams from the building to be used for a pavilion at DeLong Park in Washingtonville.