DANVILLE — Four members of Danville Area High School's forensic club made it to the elimination rounds of the state championship tournament over the weekend in Bloomsburg
"We had four students move on to the elimination rounds and place high in the state," said Victoria Ludwig, forensic club coach.
The four students, and the category in which they competed are: Freshman Hannah Diehl placed sixth in commentary; sophomore Abra Cotner placed third in house; junior Collin Cummins placed second in informative; and senior Gwyneth Beiter was a semi-finalist, placing in the top 10 in the state in prose reading.
The National Forensic Tournament is Memorial Day weekend, Ludwig said. "We have a while until then."
"We do have our 'An Evening of Forensics' Dessert Show we are hosting at the Danville Area High School that many on the team will be performing in for the public on April 14 as well," Ludwig noted.