“The day is ending,
The night is descending;
The marsh is frozen,
The river dead.
Through clouds like ashes
The red sun flashes
On village windows
That glimmer red.”
— "Afternoon in February," Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
The Danville Area High School forensics team placed second in a field of 55 schools during competition at the North Hills School Invitational Tournament near Pittsburgh. Schools from throughout Pennsylvania, Eastern Ohio and West Virginia participated in one of the largest invitational tournaments in the state.
Forensics adviser Mike Nailor commented that this is the highest finish for Danville in the 26 years of that tournament. Individual awards included senior David Francis, first place in Lincoln Douglas Debate; junior Kasey Sharretts, second place in prose interpretation; junior Liz Marx, third place in student congress, and junior Jessica Bennett, fourth place in prose interpretation.
Danville semi-finalists in the top 12 speakers included junior Kelly Quinton, dramatic interpretation; junior Liz Green in humorous interpretation; freshman Elise Francis and junior Julie Brouse in poetry interpretation.
A total of 30 Danville students took part in the competition.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Riverside Elementary Assistant Principal Mary Ann Desel presented certificates to those placing in the Family Week essays: Michele Malloy, third grade, first place; Jennifer Johnston, third grade, second place and Daryn James third place; Christina Vastine, fourth grade, first place; Maureen Wimmer, fourth grade, second place and Michele Dick, third place. Bryan James, fifth grade, first place; Lisa Gianferante, fifth grade, second place and Debbie Wands third place. The students were all in Mrs. Massic’s language arts class.
Piano students of the Villa Conservatory of Music participated in the monthly piano recital at Lycoming College, Williamsport, performing their memorized compositions before a group of piano instructors and area piano students. Those representing the conservatory were: Kelly Boyer, Cleo Wagner, Alvira Aguila, Kelly O’Rourke, Nancy Awad, Jane Kirkner and Candy O’Rourke.
Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Essay winners for the Danville area were: Andrea Snyder, Ellis J. Lowe, David M. Heydt and Jani Lewis. The winning authors read their essays at the American History Month luncheon held by Fort McClure DAR at the Pine Barn Inn. The winners were presented with DAR American History medals and certificates for their achievement by Miss Elizabeth Reed, chairwoman of the chapter American History Month committee. The subject for this year’s essay was "Industry and Trade during the American Revolution." Students and subjects included first place, Ellis Lowe, a fifth-grader, iron industry; second place, fifth grade, Davie Heydt, apothecary; Janice Lewis, first place, eighth grade, wool; and Andrew Snyder, second, early clock making.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
The Danville High School Ironmen were the Susquehanna Basketball Conference champions for the second straight year. Local hoopsters won the honor with a 61-48 win over the Sunbury Owls at home before a crowd of 1,100.
Bill Gaertner, Fred Gerringer and Larry Rudy were very effective for the Ironmen in the opening stanza while Gerringer, Gilbert and Forney accounted for the second-half scoring. Leading scorers, Gilbert, 20, Gerringer 16, and Rudy 14.
Four winners of the Kiwanis Club-sponsored "March of Dimes" bowling tournament were Larry Foust and Pat Kase, junior division, and Mrs. Raymond Gaertner and Neil Wildt, senior division. Trophies were presented by Bill Vannan.
75 YEARS AGO (1945)
The flag-raising atop Mount Suribachi took place on Feb. 23, four days after the battle began. Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal took the famous photograph of the Marines and one Navy corpsman raising the flag.
The U.S. Marines invaded Iwo Jima on Feb. 19 after months of naval and air bombardment. Approximately 70,000 U.S. Marines and 18,000 Japanese soldiers took part in the battle. During 36 days of fighting, 7,000 U.S. Marines were killed, another 20,000 were wounded. Marines captured 216 Japanese soldiers; the rest were killed in action. The island was declared secure on March 26, 1945. Iwo Jima had been one of the bloodiest battles in Marine Corps history.
The United States Marine Corps War Memorial (Iwo Jima Memorial) is a national memorial located in Arlington County, Virginia. It was dedicated in 1954 to all U.S. Marine Corps personnel who died in the defense of the United States since 1775; inspired by the 1945 photograph of the raising a U.S. flag atop Mount Suribachi during the battle of Iwo Jima in WWII.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
The annual Abraham Lincoln and George Washington Patrons Day took place in the grade schools throughout the county with exhibits of school work and programs by the pupils all arranged for the entertainment of the parents and friends of the youngsters who were “merely invited and urged to attend.”
Each year in the school district it was customary to celebrate the birthdays of Lincoln and Washington on the Friday between their birthdays. Invitations were prepared and sent by the pupils to the parents and friends. All the work on these invitations, some of which was quite elaborate, was done by the pupils, thus becoming a three-fold source of training for the pupils in penmanship, composition and drawing.
The programs and exhibits were “truly interesting and in most cases quite unique.” The events consisted of recitations, dialogues, cantatas, plays, calisthenics drills and patriotic songs. In some of the schools the children appeared in costume. In the exhibits, every pupil was represented in some way. Written work in all of the subjects was arranged to show the progress of the pupil from month to month.
Some of the original ideas heard throughout the day in the different schools included singing “Columbia Gem of the Ocean,” reading “Lincoln’s sermon” by Millard Albeck; a reading of “Washington and Lincoln” by Sara Confer; Dialogue of “Lincoln” by seven pupils; a “Washington” recitation by Thelma Allbeck; John Shellenberger presenting “Flag of My Land;” and a “Washington” dialogue by 10 pupils.
While looking for some interesting facts about President Washington, I found that the Mount Vernon dinner table frequently had mashed sweet potatoes, string beans with almonds, steak and kidney pie and fish muddle. Washington loved fish and ate it almost every day. His favorite dessert was tipsy cake, also know as trifle, and Martha Washington’s whiskey cake. In addition, he was fond of porter, a dark ale.
It has been noted that he and Martha were constant hosts; that after leaving the presidency he and Martha kept a bountiful table where they dined alone only twice.
Congratulations to both the boys and girls DAHS basketball teams on winning the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference overall league title last week. Both squads beat Loyalsock in the four-team tournament.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns run in The Danville News.