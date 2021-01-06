LIBERTY TWP. — A West Hemlock Township family recently purchased the nearly 170-acre golf course portion of the former Liberty Valley County Club.
Mark and Diane Powers, along with daughter Shauna Powers-Zerman, principals of the recently formed LNDMD LLC, bought the 168.198-acre tract for $1 million, according to a deed transfer filed late last month in the office of Montour County Register and Recorder Linda Weaver.
The new owners could not be reached for comment on their plans for the property.
The overgrown former 18-hole golf course was sold separately from the former clubhouse, pro shop and farmhouse on the property along Route 642 West, about four miles from Danville.
Jim Kadryna and Sherri Harpster Kadryna, of Riverside, purchased the long-vacant buildings in October. They plan to turn the clubhouse into a venue for weddings and other events, live in the farmhouse and possibly use it as a bed and breakfast, and use the third building for their landscape design business, Impact Management, of Northumberland.
The entire country club property had been for sale for about five years since the country club closed. In that time, vandals had damaged the vacant buildings.
The couple purchased the property from Thomas Saltsgiver, who was living in Williamsport but may have moved to Florida, Jim Kadryna said. The property was listed for sale by Liberty Valley Realty LLC. The clubhouse is 10,500 square feet, the former pro shop, 8,300 square feet and the house, 2,500 square feet, Kadryna said.