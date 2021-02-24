DANVILLE — A former Danville State Hospital psychiatric aide who pleaded guilty earlier this month to kissing and touching a patient at the mental health facility was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months probation, ordered to pay a $300 fine and undergo a mental health evaluation.
Caitlyn Mae Stang, 30, of Mifflinville, who was charged with institutional sexual assault, told Montour County President Judge Thomas James that she now works as a receptionist in Berwick. She said she has multiple mental health diagnoses and is undergoing group and individual therapy and takes medication for "major depression disorder," anxiety, a bipolar 2 disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder.
Her attorney, Franklin Kepner III, asked for probation for his client and told the judge, "She's in a very good and healthy place right now."
James said he didn't want to "pop people in and out of jail," and a mental health program would be more appropriate. He asked Stang if she ever goes off her medicine, and she replied she feels imbalanced in certain situations, but she is doing a lot better.
The judge noted the mental health evaluation he ordered may include what's already been done.
According to the criminal complaint against Stang, she had told the 22-year-old patient, who was born female but identified as a male, that she was falling for him and that she loved him despite him reminding her he had a boyfriend, the patient testified at Stang's September 2019 preliminary hearing. The offenses occurred between April 8 and May 29, 2019.
In other cases in county court on Wednesday, two other defendants pleaded guilty in separate driving under the influence cases and were each sentenced to six months probation and ordered to pay a $300 fine plus court costs.
Augusto Domingo Velasquez, 31, of 718 Bloom Road, Mahoning Township, who entered his plea through an interpreter, was charged following a traffic stop on Route 54 in the township on July 27.
Richard W. Gilson III, 24, of 216 N. 12th St., Sunbury, also was stopped in the township after driving 102 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone at 1156 Northumberland St., which is Route 11, on March 14. His attorney, James Desanto, said Gilson spent two months in in-patient treatment and has been attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.
Gilson told the judge he was five months sober on Wednesday.