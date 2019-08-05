DANVILLE — A former motel employee pleaded guilty to and was sentenced for charges of thefts from vehicles and for defiant trespass.
Ashar R. Chaudhry, 20, entered the pleas Monday before Judge Gary Norton.
Norton sentenced him to pay a $300 fine, to spend one month to one year in state prison for theft. Norton sentenced him to pay a $300 fine and be placed on one year's probation for defiant trespass.
The sentences will be concurrent. The sentences are imposed in Columbia County.
Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis said he stole a GPS, coins and a computer from vehicles in Danville Sept. 30 with the value not exceeding $200.
The defiant trespass charge arose Sept. 28 at the Super 8 Motel where he had worked.
His attorney, Laurie Pickle, said he had been doing drugs at the time. She requested sentences concurrent with the Columbia County sentences.
Chaudhry said he was taking responsibility for what he had done. He said he wasn't 100 percent coherent at the time and has learned from being in jail and away from his family.
Mattis said the stolen items were recovered.