DANVILLE — The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General filed charges against a Sunbury woman accused of stealing prescription opioids while working at Geisinger Medical Center as a registered nurse.
The hospital’s internal Diversion Investigation Team investigated Akeya Whitenight, 36, after discovering discrepancies in the dispensation of pharmaceuticals, according to arrest papers. The investigation found missing syringes and pain medication, trends of holding medications for extended periods of time or wasted doses, and pulling medications without orders, according to arrest papers.
Confronted by internal hospital staff, Whitenight admitted diverting medication for her own use, according to arrest papers. Hospital staff confiscated numerous items of narcotics packaging, medical equipment and medication from Whitenight’s locker and turned the items and related investigatory reports over to the Attorney General’s office, arrest papers state.
Whitenight allegedly diverted medication from October to February, arrest papers state. She is no longer employed with the hospital, a spokesman confirmed.
Agent Ben Meintel on Thursday charged Whitenight with a felony count of acquiring a controlled substance through fraud and two misdemeanor counts: possession of a controlled substance and furnishing false information.
Magisterial District Judge Marvin Shrawder arraigned Whitenight on the charges and released her on $5,000 unsecured bail.