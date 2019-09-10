DANVILLE — A former Danville State Hospital registered nurse charged with stealing six 50 mg Tramadol from a medicine cart valued at $40 will face Montour County Court action.
Sala Bailey, 47, of Philadelphia, waived her right to a preliminary hearing Monday afternoon before County District Judge Marvin Shrawder.
Tpr. Christopher Isbitski charged Bailey with taking the drugs while working at the hospital, theft and receiving stolen property from Jan. 11.
Diane Dalberto, who is charge of nurses at the hospital, provided video surveillance. She said Bailey started her shift at 10:45 p.m. Jan. 10 and counted medication with Julie German at about 11 p.m. Nurse Alisha Wood noticed six 50 mg Tramadol missing from the cart at about 5:44 a.m. Jan. 11 at the end of Bailey's shift, police said.
There are two surveillance cameras in the medicine room and Bailey opened up the refrigerator door blocking one of the camera views, according to the charges. Dalberto said the staff asked her why she opened up the refrigerator door and she said so it could defrost. She did this near the start of her shift. Dalberto said it isn't uncommon for them to open the door to defrost the refrigerator, but it is unusual to have the door open for hours. She said Bailey had the door open during her entire shift.
The video shows Bailey at about 1:50 a.m. Jan. 11 going through the narcotic drawer. Dalberto said she shouldn't have been doing that since none of the patients were supposed to be receiving narcotics that night. She is shown placing medication in six different plastic cups.
At 1:54 a.m. Jan. 11, the video shows five cups on the medication cart as Bailey paged through a binder with her right hand on the cart and her left hand made a movement toward where the medication cups are. Her left hand is shown quickly going toward the bottom of her left coat pocket and it appeared she placed a cup in that pocket, police said. When she backs up to look at the patients' drawers, the fifth cup is missing and when she backs up a fourth cup is gone, police said. She opened and closed patients' drawers and picked up one cup with her left hand and another with her right hand, police said. The cups appeared to disappear without being placed in drawers. She stood up and began flipping through a binder. When she backed away, the last medication cup is missing, police said.