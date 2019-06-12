VALLEY TWP. — The Valley Township supervisors approved a conditional use for the former Clover Leaf barn as a banquet hall Wednesday night.
The supervisors added three conditions to their decision for the property, also known as the former Rudy's Mart, owned by Matthew Hickey, a Valley Township resident. Conditions are that an engineer will make sure the structure can hold an estimated 300 people and the township engineer will review the report before an occupancy permit is issued; public entertainment activities will end at 11 p.m. and the building vacated by midnight; and a point of contact person will be provided annually to neighbors or an employee will be there when the building, along McCracken Road, is in use.
The supervisors held a public hearing in May on Hickey's request for the conditional use in a highway commercially zoned district.
Hickey said the barn would be used for wedding receptions and anniversary and birthday parties. He said nearby hotel and motel rooms could be reserved for guests attending events there.
He plans 105 parking spaces for the hall. Other buildings on the property would remain vacant.
He hopes to eventually lease the buildings to related businesses, such as those selling gowns and flowers. Food and alcohol for events at the barn would be catered.
The supervisors also approved the First Baptist Church building a pole barn 40-feet by 60-feet.
Klein Road
The supervisors said Klein Road, which is part of a detour, is getting a lot of use since Bald Top Road is closed in Mahoning Township.
Supervisor Walt Rupert proposed the supervisors postpone paving 2,300 feet of that road until next year when Bald Top Road hopefully reopens.
Supervisor Chairman Gary Derr said there are five homes along Klein Road.
Rupert said the township could accumulate liquid fuels funds from the state by next year and do more work on the road. The supervisors voted not to accept bids for paving this year and to delay work on Klein Road until next year.
Supervisor Mike Kull, who also is township fire chief, reported 10 incidents in May including two wires down, four fires, one rescue, two accidents and one fire alarm.