DANVILLE — A former therapist pleaded guilty to Medicaid fraud and to theft by deception and was sentenced to pay $9,867 in restitution and to probation.
Judge Gary Norton previously denied admitting Mikelanne Welliver to the accelerated rehabilitative disposition program since she fraudulently deprived children entrusted in her care of services.
President Judge Thomas James Jr. accepted her guilty pleas Tuesday with a maximum of 14 years in jail and $30,000 in fines, in accordance with a plea agreement with the attorney general's office represented by Janice Martino-Gottshall.
Martino-Gottshall said restitution has been paid and the defendant was cooperative. Welliver, 45, of Turbotville, gave up her social worker's license, her attorney, Barry Lewis, said.
James said he received numerous letters supporting Welliver. "I think you've done damage to the public trust and way more damage to yourself as a result," he told her.
For Medicaid fraud, he fined her $500, placed her on probation for 18 months and ordered her to pay restitution along with doing 50 hours of community service. For theft by deception, he fined her $300 and placed her on a concurrent two years' probation.
Lewis said her arrest was the result of a mental health issue and severe depression. "Her life was falling apart and spiraling out of control," he said.
Norton previously said there were 78 incidents of the former mobile therapist forging parents' signatures between Jan. 10, 2017 through Feb. 16, 2018. Welliver defrauded KidsPeace of Danville of $9,867.
The attorney general's office charged Welliver with submitting false information, services not rendered, misrepresentation, theft by deception and forgery resulting in thefts from Community Care Behavioral Health Organization and the Medical Assistance Program.
Welliver told agent Ryan King she falsified records to KidsPeace for financial gain.
Welliver was employed by KidsPeace, of 340 Railroad St., with a caseload of about 10 clients for services in their homes, schools, daycares or any combination of the three in Columbia, Montour or Northumberland counties, according to the charges. Clients have autism, emotional disturbances or related behavioral health issues.
KidsPeace provides home, school and community based behavioral health rehabilitative services for children and adolescents. The investigation began from a referral from the Community Care Behavioral Health Organization through the Bureau of Program Integrity. KidsPeace submits claims, based on services reported by their employees on their behavioral health rehabilitative services forms, to the community care organization that pays the claims.
The community organization alleged the defendant submitted forms and service progress notes to KidsPeace indicating mobile therapist and behavior specialist consultant services were provided to clients when school records and specifically visitor logs indicated she wasn't there, the charges state.
KidsPeace required employees to sign in and out at schools they served. KidsPeace noted signatures of parents, school personnel and daycare teachers on the encounter forms appeared forged, according to the criminal complaint.
KidsPeace conducted a complete audit of encounter forms submitted by the defendant during her employment and determined she over-reported services, according to King. When confronted by KidsPeace, the defendant declined a meeting and immediately resigned. KidsPeace then notified the community care organization, which reported the allegations of fraud to the bureau.