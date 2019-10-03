MOORESBURG — The small white building with green trim can be easy to miss as traffic zooms by along Route 642.
The former World War II-era watch tower will be on display for public tours for the first time during the Mooresburg One-Room School Museum's annual open house from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. A nearby carriage house will also be open.
Inside the watch tower sits a stove, a chair, a desk and a telephone where people would phone in reports of any aircraft they heard or saw. There is also a log book signed by those volunteering who took shifts around-the-clock in the tower.
"It's the only one around," said museum curator Jean Hummel of the 8-foot-by-10-foot watch tower building moved from private property in October 2018.
A plaque hangs on the building marking its historical significance as part of the Aircraft Warning Service, organized in May 1941 and deactivated in May 1944.
Jim Steckley Sr., who assists Hummel, restored the tower and placed photos in the building related to a time when a warning system was needed after Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, because of a possible threat by overhead bombers. The tower was one of 14,000 towers on the East and West coasts manned by civlians throughout the country, according to Steckley, who arranged for the tower to be moved one mile away from the property of Christine and Jaret Schneider in Mooresburg. The previous property owners, Hilda and Bob Foust, had the tower moved to their home in the late 1950s.
Watching from farmhouse kitchen
Before the watch tower was built, people took turns watching for and estimating how high planes were flying from the farmhouse kitchen of Alice and William Simington.
Two of the Simington siblings, Martha Simington Cole and her brother Paul Simington, remember as teenagers watching for planes and people being at their home 1 1/2 miles from Mooresburg 24/7.
"A man came to the farm one evening and explained what was going on all over the country," Paul said.
He said people being on the lookout for planes continued there for the better part of a year.
"There would be a coffee pot and a fire going in the stove," he said.
"If someone saw or heard a plane, they would pick up the phone and say Roger 021 to get a clear signal. It was the obligation of people on the party line to get off the line," he said.
Martha recalled calling in information. "You guessed the height of the plane if it was high or low," she said.
"It was pretty much a throughway to Chicago and Pittsburgh," Paul said of their watch location.
Martha said they reported the type of plane if they were able to see it.
"As a general rule, women manned the tower during the day and men manned it at night," Paul said.
He and another guy took four-hour shifts from midnight Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.
Paul said the Mooresburg watch tower was first located near the Liberty Township Fire Company. After the tower was deactivated, it was moved to the old Presbyterian Church in Mooresburg to be used as a kitchen.
One-room school connection
The Simington family also has a connection to the one-room school. Their late mother Alice taught at the school. The Simingtons attended Clark's one-room school, with eight grades, in the Mooresburg area.
Paul, 94, lived in Sunbury before moving to Nottingham Village Retirement Center along with their brother Dave, who is 100. Martha's husband, Bill, also lives in the retirement center. The Coles lived in the Danville area since 1956, said Martha, a Nottingham cottage resident.
The Simington family roots date to the 1700s in the Mooresburg area, with Martha's son Greg Cole and his family living in the homestead.
The family is long-lived with the oldest sibling Anne Scott, of Virginia, who was a social worker, living until age 104. The next oldest William "Bower" was a Northumberland dentist who died when he was 58. Joseph, of Berwick and a veterinarian, died three years ago at 99 1/2. Next is Dave, 100, who retired as a lieutenant colonel and then Mary Johnson, 97, of the Danville area, who was a chemist. Paul and Dave sold farm equipment and Paul sold Christmas trees until 2004. Martha, 90, is a retired dietitian who worked for the Veterans Administration and for Geisinger.
The school museum, operated by the Montour County Historical Society, is a step back into time. It is set up with wooden desks, a mannequin teacher standing in front complete with an apple on her desk and a Danville-made Beaver stove in the back. Maps and portraits of Presidents Abraham Lincoln and George Washington hang on the walls.
The alphabet is posted above the blackboard of the red brick school that closed June 15, 1964, and became a museum in 1966. It was built in 1875 and rebuilt in 1891. The school is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places.
The windows and side porch of the school have been painted for the open house, which attracts former students and others, Hummel said.
She also will have someone operating an Eck pottery wheel to demonstrate the pottery made by that family in Mooresburg.
The carriage house displays numerous artifacts including typewriters since Mooresburg was home to Christopher Sholes, who invented the QWERTY keyboard and is known as the "father of the typewriter." There are displays of military uniforms from numerous wars, a Victrola music player, a Beaver cook stove made in Danville, an organ more than 100 years old, a spinning wheel, clothing through the years, a wicker baby buggy and more.