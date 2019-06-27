DANVILLE – The BISSELL Pet Foundation awarded a grant to the Pennsylvania SPCA to help save more lives throughout Pennsylvania. The grant, which totals $10,025, will be used to spay/neuter adoptable animals at the organization’s Erie Avenue headquarters, Danville and Lancaster centers throughout the month of July.
The BISSELL Pet Foundation’s grant will cover the cost of medical supplies and surgery for adoptable animals throughout the month of July.
Within the last year, the PSPCA added low-cost spay/neuter services to both its Lancaster and Danville locations. Erie Avenue has long been providing the service as an affordable option to Philadelphia and the surrounding region.
Every animal that is adopted from the Pennsylvania SPCA, regardless of location, is spayed or neutered prior to leaving the facility, up to date on vaccines and microchipped. These costs are included in the adoption fee. Spaying and neutering pets not only helps to control the pet homelessness crises but also has many medical and behavioral benefits.
— KAREN BLACKLEDGE