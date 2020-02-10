DANVILLE — The Central Susquehanna Community Foundation will host its annual meeting on March 4. The event will be held at The Barn at Frosty Valley in Danville beginning at 8:30 a.m.
The free event and breakfast are open to all, though reservations are required. To reserve a spot, contact Katie Simpson at 570-752-3930 ext. 7 or ksimpson@csgiving.org by Feb. 19.
The Central Susquehanna Community Foundation manages more than 280 charitable funds and makes grant investments throughout the region to improve the quality of life in the Central Susquehanna area. The foundation partners with regional affiliates including the Berwick Health and Wellness Fund, Bloomsburg Area Community Foundation, Danville Area Community Foundation, Selinsgrove Area Community Foundation and Sunbury Area Community Foundation. For more information, visit csgiving.org or call the foundation at 1-866-454-6692.