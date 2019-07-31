Founder of community of women survivors of prostitution, trafficking to address retreat

DANVILLE — An Episcopal priest who founded a community of women survivors of prostitution, trafficking and addiction is the guest speaker at a social justice weekend retreat next month at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Retreat Center.
The Rev. Becca Stevens, founder and president of Thistle Farms, in Nashville, Tennessee, will speak on Aug. 9 from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. and on Aug. 10 from 12:45 to 1 p.m. She also will conduct a Bible study class and a workshop session on social justice.
Stevens has been featured in The New York Times, on ABC World News and NPR, and was named a 2016 CNN Hero and a White House “Champion of Change.” She was featured in the PBS documentary A Path Appears, named Humanitarian of the Year by the Small Business Council of America, and inducted into the Tennessee Women’s Hall of Fame.
The Very Rev. Robyn Szoke-Coolidge, dean of the Stevenson School for Ministry of the Harrisburg-based Episcopal Diocese of Central Pennsylvania, said the online school is collaborating with the diocese on the retreat, which the diocese is sponsoring.
"It's really the start of our next term of the Stevenson School," Szoke-Coolidge said.
The workshop topics include the opioid epidemic, addiction and recovery, gun violence, intro to eradicating racism and resources for social justice.
She said the retreat is open to the public.
"It's not only open to the public, all denominations are welcome to come and be inspired in their own call to ministry," said Szoke-Coolidge.
"The theme of the whole event and of her speech is healing a broken world, how we interact and walk in the way of love, how we can help to heal the brokenness that exits," Szoke-Coolidge said.
She said Stevens helps inspire and ignite ministries.
"Becca Stevens will be addressing the complex calling of faith that asks us to heal a broken world," Amanda Wood, Stevens' intern, wrote. "What makes such a calling complicated are the universal injustices we have to face, our own brokenness and limited resources, as well as the political and economic mires we find ourselves stuck in."
Wood said Stevens will talk about how love can serve as the antidote so we don't feel overwhelmed, disenchanted and fearful, and how it can heal ourselves and this world.
"Through her work with Thistle Farms for more than 20 years, Stevens has met the huge universal injustices of human trafficking and prostitution with the most powerful force for social change we have — love," Wood wrote.
Stevens has started more than seven not-for-profits that have raised more than $50 million.
"It’s all because of love," Wood quoted Stevens as saying. "Love offered me the time and space to turn my brokenness into compassion, and it can do the same for countless women who have borne the scars of abuse on their individual backs. I want to come and share with the diocese of Pennsylvania that what we do matters: where we buy our soap, what we preach on Sunday mornings, what we post, and how we expel the myths that keep women on the streets and in prison."
The weekend registration cost is $150, while the day attendee registration is $50.
A limited number of slots are available. Those wishing to register can visit bit.ly/calledtohealabrokenworld. Scholarships are available.
Anyone with questions may contact Szoke-Coolidge at 717-236-5959, ext. 1112, or at rszoke@diocesecpa.org.