DANVILLE — Four men were admitted to Montour County's Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program. Successful completion will earn them dismissal of their charges.
Participants are Brian P. Drinkwine for possessing a small amount of marijuana; Matthew R. Meloy for a first offense of driving while under the influence of alcohol; Hunter Wagner for simple assault; and Daniel T. Humphrey for a first DUI offense.
President Judge Thomas James admitted them to the program for one year, but said it can be completed in six months. He also told each to do 20 hours of community service.
Meloy, 22, of the Danville area, was charged after a one-vehicle accident Aug. 25 at 239 McCracken Road.
Wagner, 19, of Danville, was among two teens accused of confronting three juveniles on two separate occasions and making the teens feel they may be in danger of bodily injury July 4 at 1221 Upper Mulberry St. and Danville Weis Markets.
Humphrey, 41, of St. Louis, Mo., was charged after backing into a vehicle Aug. 15, 2018, at the Super 8 Motel lot.